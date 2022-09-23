Tucson, AZ

5 Halloween and Fall Activities in Tucson, Arizona

Fall is here, and Halloween is right around the corner! Are you looking for some ideas on how to celebrate this spooky season? These are 5 Halloween and Fall events in and near Tucson, Arizona.

Marana Pumpkin Patch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xLM8y_0i72kWzG00
Abigail Littrell

The Marana Pumpkin Patch is a spectacular place to go to celebrate this season! The pumpkin patch event has amusing activities, including a zipline, pumpkin cannons, a tractor ride, and a corn maze! Weekday tickets are 18 dollars and weekend tickets are 20 dollars. The Marana Pumpkin Patch additionally has pig races, a petting zoo, and of course a pumpkin patch! It is a great place to spend the day with loved ones. The Marana Pumpkin Patch event is October 1st - 31st.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0plNAG_0i72kWzG00
KOLD News

Apple Annie's Pumpkin Patch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40YPws_0i72kWzG00
Abigail Littrell

Apple Annie's Pumpkin Patch is a wonderful place. With a sunflower field, corn maze, and pumpkin patch, you will have an extraordinary time at Apple Annie's. The location of the pumpkin patch is in Willcox, Arizona.

The pumpkin patch doesn't have as many activities as the Marana Pumpkin Patch. However, being out in the open country in Willcox, makes Apple Annie's my favorite. When I would visit the Apple Annie's Pumpkin Patch, my favorite things to do were to cut a sunflower off to keep and buy honey sticks from the shop.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vSaoB_0i72kWzG00
Etsy.com

Nightfall at Old Tucson Studios

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WeTok_0i72kWzG00
Abigail Littrell

Old Tucson was closed down for a while, but it is back better than ever! The Nightfall event returns to Old Tucson Studios on October 6th. Explore an old west town haunted by frightening creatures. While walking the streets of Old Tucson Studios, you will be greeted by terrifying clowns, zombies, and more! Horrifying stunt shows are also available to watch at Nightfall. Additionally, there are a variety of haunted houses to explore. However, Nightfall will be a little different this year by experimenting with a new style of the event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12MAUO_0i72kWzG00
Nightfall

Terror in the Corn

Terror in the Corn is similar to Nightfall with the scare actors and a chilling experience. It is an immersive haunted corn maze with clowns, zombies, and creatures. Terror in the Corn is a creative event with different props and horror sets within the corn maze. When I went to the event, there was a prop bus overrun with zombies. I needed to walk through the bus to continue the path through the maze. Terror in the Corn is a terrifying experience, so only enter if you dare. The event also offers activities such as a zombie paintball shootout.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YGtZr_0i72kWzG00
HauntWorld.com

Tucson Mountain Church Halloween Event

The Tucson Mountain Church is located at 5757 W Ajo Hwy, Tucson, AZ 85735. Almost every year, my family and I would attend an event on Halloween at this church. At the church event there are activities, candy, games and food. It is a fun family experience. You don't have to be a regular attendee of the church to participate.

