Arizona Towns that will Take You Back in Time

Abigail's Adventures

My name is Abigail and I have been on many adventures. Check out my YouTube channel Abigail's Adventures. My recent travels are in Las Vegas and Rocky Point. Arizona is filled with a variety of beautiful and distinctive towns. Wilcox, Kingman, Bisbee, and Tombstone are all towns in Arizona that make you feel like you traveled back in time. They each have unique qualities about them that make you feel a glimpse of the past.

Willcox, Arizona

Willcox is a small country town with a Rex Allen Museum, Marty Robbins Museum, a historical theater, and a lot of old abandoned buildings. The town of Willcox has an old western look and country feel to it that takes you back in time.

Willcox has a lot of abandoned buildings and houses. On the way to Apple Annie's, I saw this beautiful, abandoned house. I look at the picture of this house and wonder who lived there and what the story behind the house is. I wonder when the house was built. Old and abandoned buildings are like history frozen in time. Willcox has many abandoned buildings that make you wonder what life was like during the time before the building was abandoned.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XHnR0_0heaVwsb00
A photo of an abandoned house near Willcox, ArizonaAbigail Littrell
Apple Annie's is a place in Willcox that has fields of trees to pick apples from. Apple Annie's also has a pumpkin patch. I love Apple Annie's pumpkin patch so much because of its sunflower field. It cost a dollar to pick sunflowers from the field.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OLf9o_0heaVwsb00
A photo of me with a sunflower from the Apple Annie's sunflower fieldAbigail Littrell

Picking apples at Apple Annie's is a peaceful experience. Apple Annie's has cute gift shops and country stores to get jams, honey, and more!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZiVkv_0heaVwsb00
A photo of the Apple trees at Apple Annie'sEbay

Kingman, Arizona

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18Voer_0heaVwsb00
A photo of a billboard in Kingman ArizonaAbigail Littrell

I love the historical area of Kingman, Arizona because it feels like an adventure in the 1950s. Everything here makes you feel like you traveled back in time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RsoBg_0heaVwsb00
A photo of me outside the Mohave Museum in KingmanAbigail Littrell

Kingman, Arizona has a couple of museums. The museums have old cars, murals, and old trains. The museum at the Kingman visitor center has statues representing historical times. There are also set ups of vintage places such as an old barber shop and gas station. The museum also has old cars, vintage posters, and more! Below is a video of the gift shop area of the Kingman Visitor Center.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Uhl4J_0heaVwsb00
A photo of me with an old car at the Kingman Visitor Center MuseumAbigail Littrell

Kingman has historical trains at Locomotive Park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dWoiC_0heaVwsb00
A photo of me with one of the old trainsAbigail Littrell

Kingman, Arizona has Marilyn Monroe and Elvis Presley stuff everywhere! Kingman makes you feel like you're in the 1950s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w5KWu_0heaVwsb00
A photo of me with Elvis Presley in KingmanAbigail Littrell

Mr. D'z Route 66 Diner in Kingman, Arizona is a 50s vintage themed diner and restaurant. The diner has cute vintage decorations everywhere including Marilyn Monroe and Elvis Presley pictures! It also has an old-school jukebox. Check out this video of me exploring the diner!

Bisbee, Arizona

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dVfua_0heaVwsb00
A photo of Bisbee, ArizonaAbigail Littrell

Bisbee Arizona is a colorful town with old buildings and beautiful architecture. There are many antique shops, souvenir stores, and murals. This town has an old-school feel to it. It's a very historic place. Check out my video of me exploring Bisbee!

There are unique hotels to stay at in Bisbee. The Copper Queen Hotel offers ghost adventures and haunted rooms for your stay. Bisbee also has mine tours for the Copper Queen Mine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QBrUc_0heaVwsb00
A photo of the Copper Queen MineTrip Advisor

Tombstone, Arizona

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qnj01_0heaVwsb00
A photo of Tombstone, ArizonaAbigail Littrell

Tombstone will make you feel like you traveled through time to the old west. Explore the western town and watch gunfight shows. There are actors all around the town that are meant to stay in character and make you feel like you are in the old west.

There are endless things to do in Tombstone. You can go on trolley rides, ghost tours, explore inside buildings, and eat at western-themed restaurants. Tombstone is free to explore. Only gunfight shows, tours, and more cost money.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LCbXQ_0heaVwsb00
A photo of me at Tombstone, ArizonaAbigail Littrell

Disclosure: I am Trip.com affiliate

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Arizona towns that will Take y# Old Arizona Towns# Historic Arizona Towns to expl# Arizona country towns# Old school Arizona Towns

Comments / 5

Published by

Hi I'm Abigail. This is Abigail's Adventures. I make videos on adventures, travelling, hiking, urban exploration, events, and more! I hope to share experiences and adventures that others can enjoy.

Tucson, AZ
701 followers

More from Abigail's Adventures

Products for Travel and Adventure

Hi, my name is Abigail, and I love hiking, traveling, and adventuring. Check out my YouTube channel Abigail's Adventures. My recent adventures are in Las Vegas and Rocky Point. These are great products that I think other travelers and adventurers would love!

Read full story
San Diego, CA

Visit Pacific Beach in San Diego, California

A photo of me when I was 17 at Pacific Beach, CaliforniaAbigail Littrell. My name is Abigail, and I go on many adventures. Check out my YouTube channel Abigail's Adventures. Pacific Beach is my favorite out of all the beaches I have visited in California. I have not been in a long time, so I do not have a YouTube video about it. I hope to visit again someday because this is the best beach I have been to. In 2018, I took a trip with my family to Pacific Beach in San Diego, California. These are some of the things I loved about my vacation and why you should also travel to Pacific Beach!

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

7 Things to See in Los Angeles, California

My name is Abigail, and I go on many adventures. California has always been one of my favorite places to travel. I recently visited Los Angeles, California, and I had an incredible time. These are some places I visited around Los Angeles, California, that I recommend you visit also!

Read full story
2 comments

Ways to Make and Save more Money to Travel

My name is Abigail, and I go on many adventures. Subscribe to my YouTube channel Abigail's Adventures. My recent travel videos are of Rocky Point, Mexico and Laughlin, Nevada. Over the past couple of months, I have been learning about side hustles, how to make extra money, and how to save more money. These are the secrets I have learned. These are the ways I discovered to make and save more money to travel and experience life!

Read full story

Experience the Beauty of the World from Home

Do you love hiking, exploring, and nature, but are stuck at home with no idea what to do? You may not always be able to afford gas or vacations. Sometimes you might not have the energy to go hiking or exploring either. Well, what if I told you the beauty of the world and universe could be seen right from your backyard or home? A while back, I was stuck at home a lot. I was doing online schooling and was constantly busy. There was also a pandemic hitting, so I decided to stay home. I loved exploring and nature, so I tried to figure out things I could experience and see right from home.

Read full story

Places that Remind You of the 80s in Tucson, Arizona

My name is Abigail. I go on many adventures around Tucson as well as other places. I did not live in the 80s, but I grew up around my parents who did. They showed me a lot of old-school music and movies. They also took me roller skating. I love movies from the 80s such as The Lost Boys, The Outsiders, and Back to the Future. My favorite 80s movie is Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure. So, I have a good understanding of the 80s and what it would have been like to live during that time.

Read full story
1 comments
Arivaca, AZ

Arivaca, Arizona A Beautiful Small Town Near Tucson

My name is Abigail. I go on many adventures around Tucson as well as other places. One of my favorite places to explore is a small town called Arivaca, Arizona. It is about an hour away from Tucson. It is a small hippie town with a lot of nature to explore.

Read full story
13 comments
Tucson, AZ

My Favorite Restaurants in Tucson, Arizona

Are you looking for fun and unique restaurants to eat at? Well then, keep reading! My name is Abigail and I go on many adventures around Tucson as well as other places. I have visited numerous restaurants around Tucson, and these are my favorite so far. I favor these restaurants not only for their excellent food but also for their fun decorations and uniqueness.

Read full story
2 comments
Tucson, AZ

5 Artsy Things to Do in Tucson, Arizona

Are you looking for unique and artsy things to do in Tucson, Arizona? Well, then this is the article for you! My name is Abigail and I go on many adventures around Tucson as well as other places. Based on my experiences these are some artsy places to explore in Tucson, Arizona.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy