Places that Remind You of the 80s in Tucson, Arizona

My name is Abigail. I go on many adventures around Tucson as well as other places. I did not live in the 80s, but I grew up around my parents who did. They showed me a lot of old-school music and movies. They also took me roller skating. I love movies from the 80s such as The Lost Boys, The Outsiders, and Back to the Future. My favorite 80s movie is Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure. So, I have a good understanding of the 80s and what it would have been like to live during that time.

A while back, I wanted to make videos on my YouTube channel that had a retro vibe. I visited places in Tucson that I could film and turn into an 80s nostalgic type of video. These are places in Tucson that will make you feel like you time-traveled to the 1980s.

The Arcade at Gamers Warehouse

A photo of me at Gamers Warehouse arcade Abigail Littrell

Gamers Warehouse is at the Tucson Mall. It is one of my favorite places in Tucson, Arizona. I did not even know this place existed until a while back. It is kind of hidden and hard to find. Gamers Warehouse is upstairs around the corner near the store called Justice. When you first get there, you will see the Gamers Warehouse store first. There are a couple of arcade games in the store, but you have to go to the back of the store to find the main arcade. The store at Gamers Warehouse has classic items, gaming devices, toys, and more! The arcade has classic games such as Pac-Man, Street Fighter, and Galactica!

A photo of me at Gamers Warehouse arcade Abigail Littrell

It is a great place to hang out with friends and spend the day at. You have to put quarters in the machines to play, so remember to bring quarters! There are also a couple of modern-type games in the arcade. Gamers Warehouse feels like a blast to the past. Even if you did not live during the 80s, you will feel like you got to experience it in a way. If you did live in the 80s, Gamers Warehouse arcade will make you feel nostalgic.

A photo of the classic games at Gamers Warehouse arcade Abigail Littrell

View my video on Gamers Warehouse arcade here on Newsbreak: Gamers Warehouse

Bookman's Exchange

A photo of me looking at records at Bookman's Exchange Abigail Littrell

Bookman's Exchange is a bookstore, but it is also much more. It takes you back in time with its old school comic books and vinyl records. Bookman's Exchange also has old gaming consoles, game items, classic games, classic arcade machines, and a lot of 80s themed merchandise. For example, there are Star Wars posters, 80s themed jacket pins, and classic band posters.

A photo of the comic books at Bookman's Exchange Abigail Littrell

Skate Country

Skate Country is a roller-skating rink in Tucson, Arizona. It is a wonderful place to hang out with friends or family. Art and murals are everywhere around the building of Skate Country. There are murals of iconic musicians such as Jimi Hendrix, Cher, The Beatles, and Michael Jackson. There are also murals of Marvel and DC characters.

A photo of the outside of Skate Country Abigail Littrell

The roller skating and neon lights of Skate Country will flash you back to the 1980s. Skate Country is nostalgic to me because I went there a lot with my family when I was younger.

View my video on Skate Country here on Newsbreak: Skate Country

A photo of the inside of Skate Country Abigail Littrell

If you want to take a trip back in time, I recommend visiting these places I mentioned in Tucson, Arizona.

Check out my YouTube playlist: 80s/90s Aesthetic Videos

Buy some 80s themed merch: 80s merch

A photo of a pillow of Gamers Warehouse arcade Abigail Littrell