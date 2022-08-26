Arivaca, Arizona A Beautiful Small Town Near Tucson

My name is Abigail. I go on many adventures around Tucson as well as other places. One of my favorite places to explore is a small town called Arivaca, Arizona. It is about an hour away from Tucson. It is a small hippie town with a lot of nature to explore.

When I was little, around five years old, I lived in Arivaca and grew up there for a bit. After I moved away, I still visited Arivaca often. I lived there again recently. Living in Arivaca as a young adult was a fun experience. I met a lot of great people and explored beautiful nature. Unfortunately, it didn't work out living there. The town is so far from anything. Life can get difficult when you live far from grocery stores and hospitals. It is a better place to visit rather than live. If you want to visit Arivaca, these are some of the areas to explore and things to do.

Arivaca Lake

Arivaca Lake is a great place to spend the day. You can camp, explore, fish, or sit and enjoy the view! Unfortunately, the fish are not safe to eat. I went fishing on a boat with my grandpa there. I enjoyed the scenery and being out on the lake. At Arivaca Lake, you can get a gorgeous view of the mountains.

A photo of Arivaca Lake Abigail Littrell

The lake is large and there is a lot of ground to explore. One of the things I love about Arivaca is all the nature there is to discover.

A photo of my boyfriend and I at Arivaca Lake Abigail Littrell

Watch and Subscribe: Arivaca Lake Time Lapse

Arivaca Community Center/Skate Park

I love the Arivaca Community Center and Skate Park so much! When I lived in Arivaca when I was five years old, I went to a preschool at the Arivaca Community Center. Every time I go back to there, it feels nostalgic.

A photo of me at the park at Arivaca Community Center Abigail Littrell

The skate park is at the community center. I love the skate park because of the artistic graffiti. Arivaca Skate Park is a great place to capture some aesthetic photos and videos.

A photo of me at Arivaca Skate Park Abigail Littrell

I visited the skate park during the sunset to make a dark and nostalgic type video for my YouTube channel. The skate park at sunset time is a whole different vibe. I edited my video to be a dark and trippy 90s VHS style. Check it out on my YouTube channel: Arivaca Skate Park

A photo of me at the Arivaca Skate Park during the sunset Abigail Littrell

La Gitana Cantina

La Gitana Cantina is a great restaurant and bar in Arivaca. La Gitana Cantina has been around a long time. When I lived in Arivaca recently, I worked here, and it was an interesting experience. I had a lot of fun cooking and putting together plates of food.

A photo outside of the La Gitana Cantina Abigail Littrell

The restaurant offers a variety of foods such as salads, chicken tacos, quesadillas, sandwiches, burgers, and more!

A photo of the chicken tacos at La Gitana Cantina Abigail Littrell

A lot of events happen at the La Gitana Cantina. There are unique bands, art auctions, and parties!

A photo of a band playing at the La Gitana Cantina Abigail Littrell

Check out my video: La Gitana Cantina

Discover Art

Creativity is everywhere in Arivaca! There are a lot of artistic people who live in the town. The store called Hunt and Gather sells unique art. Many people will sell their artwork during events in Arivaca.

A photo inside Hunt and Gather Abigail Littrell

First Saturdays

I used to set up a booth and sell my art on first Saturdays. You are probably wondering what first Saturdays are in Arivaca. Well, the first Saturday of the month is special in Arivaca. There are usually events, bands, or parties. People set up booths and sell their art, crafts, or food. You can also check out the farmers market that is open in the morning every Saturday in Arivaca.

A photo of the Arivaca Farmers Market Abigail Littrell

Nature and Animals

There are miles of wilderness to explore around Arivaca. There are many other lakes, ponds, and trails.

A photo of my grandpa at a lake in Arivaca Abigail Littrell

Animals are also everywhere. Cows are seen all the time in Arivaca, especially at ponds. Deer can be seen on the Arivaca trails and Arivaca Road.

A photo I captured of a cow Abigail Littrell

Sometimes Poppies will grow everywhere after it rains a lot in Arivaca.

A photo of my dog and I with Poppies Abigail Littrell

Check out my video: Exploring a Lake in Arivaca

Arivaca Creek Trail

Hiking the Arivaca Creek trail is a wonderful experience. There are tall and beautiful trees all over the Arivaca Creek Trail.

A photo of the trees at Arivaca Creek Trail Abigail Littrell

There is a lot to explore and find. There is an abandoned ranch and house near the trail. I like exploring abandoned places, so I thought the ranch was a fascinating place to discover.

A photo of the abandoned house Abigail Littrell

Watch my video: Arivaca Creek Trail

Buenos Aires National Wildlife Refuge Trail

The Buenos Aires National Wildlife Refuge Trail surprises you. When you are first walking along the trail, it does not seem like anything special. However, the farther you walk, the greener and more beautiful it becomes. The big dead tree in the middle of the field is a beautiful and distinctive characteristic of the trail. The trail is near the townsite.

A photo of the Arivaca trail Abigail Littrell

After passing the tree, the trail slowly becomes more of a hidden paradise. Especially during monsoon season, the plants are green and gorgeous.

A photo of me at the Arivaca trail Abigail Littrell

The trail is a great place to watch the sunset. It is truly a magnificent sight to see.

A photo of the sunset at the Arivaca trail Abigail Littrell

Watch: Buenos Aires Trail

Watch: Buenos Aires Time Lapse

La Siesta Campgrounds

The La Siesta Campgrounds is a wonderful place to stay and camp in Arivaca, Arizona.

A photo of a pond at the La Siesta Campgrounds Abigail Littrell

The campground has beautiful ponds, ducks, geese, and fish.

A photo of the geese at La Siesta Campgrounds Abigail Littrell

Watch my video: La Siesta Campgrounds

Montana Peak (The Mesa)

Montana Peak, also known as the Mesa, is really unique. When hiking near or on the mountain, you can find crystals. I explored and went to the Mesa a lot when I was younger. I enjoyed searching for the beautiful crystals near the mountain.

A photo of Montana Peak Abigail Littrell

Arivaca May Days

May days was an event that used to happen at the Mesa. People of Arivaca would camp near Montana Peak and party. According to some townsfolk, not many people celebrate it at the Mesa today. May days is now celebrated mainly through events in the town instead. Last year during May Days, a lot was going on around the town. There were tours of historic Arivaca places, people selling art, and a lot of music. When I was fifteen, I went to Montana Peak during May days. There were barely any people there. Celebrating May days at Montana Peak is not as popular as it used to be.

A photo of May Days at Montana Peak in the 70s :)

Check out my video: Arivaca May 1st

Visit Arivaca, Arizona

If you love nature and want to discover a fun hippie town, you should visit Arivaca, Arizona. People think there is not a lot to do in Arivaca, but I disagree. There is so much to explore. There are more places to check out such as the Tumbleweed Cafe, Mesquite Ranch, The Arivaca A mountain, The community garden, Arivaca Old School House, and more! You can ask locals for more information about other places to discover in Arivaca.

