Tucson, AZ

My Favorite Restaurants in Tucson, Arizona

Abigail's Adventures

Are you looking for fun and unique restaurants to eat at? Well then, keep reading! My name is Abigail and I go on many adventures around Tucson as well as other places. I have visited numerous restaurants around Tucson, and these are my favorite so far. I favor these restaurants not only for their excellent food but also for their fun decorations and uniqueness.

Little Anthony's Diner

I love Little Anthony's Diner for many reasons. It has a variety of vintage decorations inside and outside the restaurant. I adore the 1950s/1960s theme of the diner. I also enjoy looking at the classic cars. The vibe, the lights, and the decorations are perfect at Little Anthony's!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AUP0L_0hROi02g00
A photo of me outside Little Anthony's DinerAbigail Littrell

The atmosphere is great, and so is the food. The restaurant has many creative milkshakes you can order. I also love the diner because it has a fun arcade inside. Additionally, the restaurant is next to the Gaslight Theatre.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oXAR8_0hROi02g00
A photo of a meal at Little Anthony's DinerAbigail Littrell

View my video on Little Anthony's Diner here on Newsbreak: https://newsbreakapp.onelink.me/2115408369pid=mp_1599485&msource=mp_1599485&docid=0gvh84vJ&af_dp=newsbreak%3A%2F%2Fopendoc%3Fdocid%3D0gvh84vJ&af_web_dp=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.newsbreak.com%2Faf-landing%3Fdocid%3D0gvh84vJ

Moby's Restaurant

Moby's at Casino Del Sol is another vintage and 1950s-themed restaurant. The restaurant has a 50s beach vibe to it. There are surfboards, murals, and beach photographs decorating the walls of Moby's. Moby's makes me feel I am relaxing near the ocean in a beach cafe. They have a variety of food options for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NVbQ9_0hROi02g00
A photo of me at Moby's restaurantAbigail Littrell

View my video on Moby's Restaurant here on Newsbreak: https://newsbreakapp.onelink.me/2115408369?pid=mp_1599485&msource=mp_1599485&docid=0gvhwWUb&af_dp=newsbreak%3A%2F%2Fopendoc%3Fdocid%3D0gvhwWUb&af_web_dp=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.newsbreak.com%2Faf-landing%3Fdocid%3D0gvhwWUb

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel has delicious food and historic decor. The restaurant has decorations including antique photographs, items, posters, and more. The rainbow trout and fried shrimp meals are my favorite. Each table in Cracker Barrel has a challenging game to play while you wait for your food.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q5ngl_0hROi02g00
A photo of the outside of Cracker BarrelAbigail Littrell

I love the gift shop/store that the restaurant has. I remember looking around this store when I was little and being fascinated by all the interesting items I could find.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=356CKG_0hROi02g00
A photo of Cracker Barrel's store itemsAbigail Littrell

These restaurants are great places to eat and explore. I highly recommend checking out these restaurants not only for their variety of great food but for their creative style.

Follow my Instagram to see more of my photography, adventures, behind the scenes of videos before I post them, and more! https://www.instagram.com/abigail_littrell_/

Subscribe to my YouTube Channel where I post more of my adventures. My most recent videos show my travels in Mexico and Nevada: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXWOHNGetMW1eFm77xqMAZw

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# My favorite restaurants in Tuc# Unique restaurants in Tucson A# Best restaurants in tucson ari# fun restaurants in tucson ariz# restaurants in tucson az

Comments / 2

Published by

Hi I'm Abigail. This is Abigail's Adventures. I make videos on adventures, travelling, hiking, urban exploration, events, and more! I hope to share experiences and adventures that others can enjoy.

Tucson, AZ
476 followers

More from Abigail's Adventures

Experience the Beauty of the World from Home

Do you love hiking, exploring, and nature, but are stuck at home with no idea what to do? You may not always be able to afford gas or vacations. Sometimes you might not have the energy to go hiking or exploring either. Well, what if I told you the beauty of the world and universe could be seen right from your backyard or home? A while back, I was stuck at home a lot. I was doing online schooling and was constantly busy. There was also a pandemic hitting, so I decided to stay home. I loved exploring and nature, so I tried to figure out things I could experience and see right from home.

Read full story
Tucson, AZ

Places that Remind You of the 80s in Tucson, Arizona

My name is Abigail. I go on many adventures around Tucson as well as other places. I did not live in the 80s, but I grew up around my parents who did. They showed me a lot of old-school music and movies. They also took me roller skating. I love movies from the 80s such as The Lost Boys, The Outsiders, and Back to the Future. My favorite 80s movie is Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure. So, I have a good understanding of the 80s and what it would have been like to live during that time.

Read full story
1 comments
Arivaca, AZ

Arivaca, Arizona A Beautiful Small Town Near Tucson

My name is Abigail. I go on many adventures around Tucson as well as other places. One of my favorite places to explore is a small town called Arivaca, Arizona. It is about an hour away from Tucson. It is a small hippie town with a lot of nature to explore.

Read full story
13 comments
Tucson, AZ

5 Artsy Things to Do in Tucson, Arizona

Are you looking for unique and artsy things to do in Tucson, Arizona? Well, then this is the article for you! My name is Abigail and I go on many adventures around Tucson as well as other places. Based on my experiences these are some artsy places to explore in Tucson, Arizona.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy