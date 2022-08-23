My Favorite Restaurants in Tucson, Arizona

Are you looking for fun and unique restaurants to eat at? Well then, keep reading! My name is Abigail and I go on many adventures around Tucson as well as other places. I have visited numerous restaurants around Tucson, and these are my favorite so far. I favor these restaurants not only for their excellent food but also for their fun decorations and uniqueness.

Little Anthony's Diner

I love Little Anthony's Diner for many reasons. It has a variety of vintage decorations inside and outside the restaurant. I adore the 1950s/1960s theme of the diner. I also enjoy looking at the classic cars. The vibe, the lights, and the decorations are perfect at Little Anthony's!

A photo of me outside Little Anthony's Diner Abigail Littrell

The atmosphere is great, and so is the food. The restaurant has many creative milkshakes you can order. I also love the diner because it has a fun arcade inside. Additionally, the restaurant is next to the Gaslight Theatre.

A photo of a meal at Little Anthony's Diner Abigail Littrell

View my video on Little Anthony's Diner here on Newsbreak: https://newsbreakapp.onelink.me/2115408369pid=mp_1599485&msource=mp_1599485&docid=0gvh84vJ&af_dp=newsbreak%3A%2F%2Fopendoc%3Fdocid%3D0gvh84vJ&af_web_dp=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.newsbreak.com%2Faf-landing%3Fdocid%3D0gvh84vJ

Moby's Restaurant

Moby's at Casino Del Sol is another vintage and 1950s-themed restaurant. The restaurant has a 50s beach vibe to it. There are surfboards, murals, and beach photographs decorating the walls of Moby's. Moby's makes me feel I am relaxing near the ocean in a beach cafe. They have a variety of food options for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

A photo of me at Moby's restaurant Abigail Littrell

View my video on Moby's Restaurant here on Newsbreak: https://newsbreakapp.onelink.me/2115408369?pid=mp_1599485&msource=mp_1599485&docid=0gvhwWUb&af_dp=newsbreak%3A%2F%2Fopendoc%3Fdocid%3D0gvhwWUb&af_web_dp=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.newsbreak.com%2Faf-landing%3Fdocid%3D0gvhwWUb

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel has delicious food and historic decor. The restaurant has decorations including antique photographs, items, posters, and more. The rainbow trout and fried shrimp meals are my favorite. Each table in Cracker Barrel has a challenging game to play while you wait for your food.

A photo of the outside of Cracker Barrel Abigail Littrell

I love the gift shop/store that the restaurant has. I remember looking around this store when I was little and being fascinated by all the interesting items I could find.

A photo of Cracker Barrel's store items Abigail Littrell

These restaurants are great places to eat and explore. I highly recommend checking out these restaurants not only for their variety of great food but for their creative style.

Follow my Instagram to see more of my photography, adventures, behind the scenes of videos before I post them, and more! https://www.instagram.com/abigail_littrell_/

Subscribe to my YouTube Channel where I post more of my adventures. My most recent videos show my travels in Mexico and Nevada: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXWOHNGetMW1eFm77xqMAZw