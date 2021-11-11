I got lost in a town called Goa in India when I was 3 years old

Photo by Arwan Sutanto on Unsplash

This is a true story. My story!

At the time of writing, I am 32 years old. This story is from the time when I was about 3 years old.

I was a mischievous kid, always up for something unexpected

The entire family, along with my two sisters, were on a trip to Goa, a state in western India with coastlines stretching along the Arabian Sea.

You know, Goa is like the Las Vegas of India — what happens there is simply unpredictable

As we were enjoying the lunch buffet at Cidade de Goa, my mother realised that I was missing. The staff searched everywhere but couldn’t find me.

Someone mentioned that they saw me going towards the rickshaw stand. People started talking — maybe someone kidnapped him, did he go to the beach? Does he remember his parents’ names?

Naturally, my parents panicked. My mom started crying and my dad felt helpless. As all this was happening, one of my sisters spotted me in an autorickshaw coming our way.

Oblivious of the entire commotion that just took place, I was enjoying the outside views and the cool breeze from the front seat, sitting next to the driver

The driver stopped and reunited me with my family. I was safe, Goa did not disappoint us!

So, what happened actually?

I went and sat in an auto-rickshaw. A couple came by and thought I am with the driver. The driver thought I am with the couple and took me along. The classic error of judgement!

When it was time to leave with the couple, I refused to get down

When I told the driver that my parents are elsewhere, he realised his mistake. He was a kind-hearted person who drove me back to the same place. And luckily he found my parents or vice versa.

I was fortunate, or maybe it was my destiny! Some questions remain unanswered.

What if I had the curiosity to get down of the rickshaw and explore the new part of the town?

What if the driver didn’t have the presence of mind to drive me back to the exact same place?

What if my sister had not spotted me in the rickshaw?

I will always have gratitude for what could have gone wrong, but didn’t!

For it could have been a totally different story. My life story!

