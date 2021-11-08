NYC celebrates Diwali over the Hudson river as India bans firecrackers in their country

Abhimanyu

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HhePJ_0codyQY200
PBNS_India Twitter

The US Embassy in India was shimmering with lights and diyas on the occasion of Diwali on November 4th. The New York City (NYC) celebrated Diwali with a display of fireworks over the Hudson river encouraging Indian Americans to celebrate Diwali while having meaningful conversations about the festival with their friends, neighbors and coworkers from all cultures. It was the first time in history that fireworks of this extent happened on New York's Hudson river apart from the 4th of July celebrations.

The three day Diwali celebrations called "All American Diwali" was held from November 2 through November 4 showcasing a spectacular digital mural on the WTC podium and fireworks over the Hudson river. The event was organized by the South Indian Engagement forum in collaboration with CrossTower, a New Jersey based crypto exchange company.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hyk0U_0codyQY200
South Asian Engagement Foundation organizers and the NYPD colorguard stand in front of the digital mural celebrating Diwali shown on WTCwusfnews

With over 2.7 million Indians in the US, a celebration of this grand nature has brought together the two biggest democratic countries, the US and India, to celebrate one of the biggest festivals in the world.

On Wednesday, US politicians, led by New York Congresswoman Carolyn B Maloney, submitted legislation to make Diwali, festival of lights, a federal holiday in the United States. The Deepavali Day Act was introduced in the House of Representatives by the member. A number of congressmen, including Indian-American Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi, support the historic measure. Krishnamoorthi also introduced a resolution in the US Congress to recognize the festival of lights' religious and historical significance.

While America was celebrating the festival in its most unique way, many state governments in India banned firecrackers citing air pollution measures. Different states and UTs (Union Territories) in India had different rules for the use, sale and purchase of firecrackers. While some completely banned firecrackers, others allowed for regulated use. States that implemented the ban includes Delhi, Haryana, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Maharashtra and a few others.

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee, for instance, has issued a blanket ban on the bursting of firecrackers in the capital till January 1, 2022. Widespread arrests took place in Delhi ahead of Diwali. The Delhi police arrested 55 people and seized over 6,000 kilograms of firecrackers since the ban on fireworks in the national capital.

The Tamil Nadu government, on the other hand, allowed the bursting of only "green crackers" on November 4 to mark the festival of Diwali. It also announced time slots for the bursting of crackers. Residents were only allowed to burst permissible "green crackers" in two time slots - 7 am to 8 am in the morning and 7 pm to 8 pm in the evening.

While the sale and purchase of firecrackers were banned in 14 districts across the state of Haryana, several incidents of high-intensity cracker bursting were reported from Gurugram and Faridabad. The air quality plunged to the severe category by midnight owing to unfavorable meteorological conditions.

A full list of states/ UTs and their specific rules are available here.

To read more of my content, please follow me by going to my profile.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

I write about the latest in blockchain technology, cryptocurrency and NFTs. I specialise in breaking down complex information into simple language so it's easy to comprehend even for non-technical folks. Sometimes, I also enjoy writing about life experiences that are relatable and can help others in one way or another.

New York, NY
690 followers

More from Abhimanyu

The pattern of repeatedly getting stuck in an unequal relationship

Why do you think you end up getting hurt in every relationship? Do you see a pattern?. I asked my friend as she opened up to me, disappointed about the sheer inequality in her relationship. After thinking for a moment, she said — “I thought he will change. I guess I am just unlucky in love?”

Read full story

I got lost in a town called Goa in India when I was 3 years old

At the time of writing, I am 32 years old. This story is from the time when I was about 3 years old. I was a mischievous kid, always up for something unexpected. The entire family, along with my two sisters, were on a trip to Goa, a state in western India with coastlines stretching along the Arabian Sea.

Read full story
4 comments

The next crypto bull cycle is here and here is how we can make the most of it

Bitcoin recently crossed its all-time high (ATH) and quite a number of altcoins have seen a sharp increase in their prices. Fundamentally, it all makes sense and the reasons are in this article.

Read full story

What is a Non Fungible Token or NFT? Explanation for beginners

NFTs are all the rage nowadays, but not everyone understands their true potential. These are digital tokens that will completely revolutionize entire industries by changing the way we share and consume pretty much everything. That is huge, and we are just getting started in this phase of NFT adoption.

Read full story
2 comments

The new infrastructure bill sneakily tightens up cryptocurrency tax reporting requirements

Last week, the U.S. House of Representatives voted to pass a bipartisan infrastructure bill that contains a controversial cryptocurrency tax reporting requirement. The bill contains a broad definition of "broker" that can have serious implications for the cryptocurrency and Defi industry in future.

Read full story

Struggle is constant: You can run from it or learn from it

As a kid, I used to be terrified during the exams season in school. Every year I would ask my mom if life will get easier someday?. “Don’t worry son! Focus on your exams for now and it will get better after this one.”

Read full story

Walking daily is not just about physical fitness

The fitness industry has sold us all sorts of sophisticated equipment and workout regimes in hopes of keeping us ultra-fit. But I believe the real magic lies in mastering the basics. And for that reason, here is the most underrated workout of all time — WALKING.

Read full story
66 comments

The difference between wilful suffering and unintentional suffering

The hardest part in every journey of dreams is taking that first step. The hardest part is not the first step, it’s way before that. It all starts in our minds. The hardest part is to make a DECISION to fully commit to a pursuit and stick to it.

Read full story
2 comments

Why NFTs are the next big thing for content creators

NFTs are all the rage nowadays, but not everyone understands their true potential. Most people think it’s a marketplace for digital art and discard it as gambling or something that is only for the wealthy. I believe it’s the beginning of a new era for all content creators — bloggers, podcasters, YouTubers, artists, storytellers, photographers, basically everyone who likes to share. Let me tell you all about why I think so and how content creators can leverage this opportunity. But first, let’s understand what an NFT is.

Read full story

Five investment lessons from the cryptocurrency crash of 2018

“Bitcoin is going to the moon! It’s a great time to invest in altcoins”, my colleague at work casually told me as we grabbed our lunch. I was immediately drawn to the idea given the amazing returns cryptos gave in a short period. As someone who has been investing in stocks since 15, I knew this was different. The gains were unbelievably quick and the market was highly volatile.

Read full story

The cost of stagnation

I am not sure if it’s a widely known concept, but let me explain what I mean by that. It’s similar to how so many of us don’t understand the cost of keeping our money in a savings account vs investingit in stocks or other assets that grow faster than the rate of inflation!

Read full story

The wonders of plasma and donating regularly

A few years back when I was living in Australia, I used to donate plasma regularly at a nearby Australian Red Cross Lifeblood centre. It was not a necessity, but I used to seek an inherent joy in the process. As someone who has been donating for over a decade, I want to share my views on plasma donation and why everyone should donate regularly, if their health permits.

Read full story
2 comments

What is blockchain? Simply explained by a 15-year-old

If you can’t explain it simply, you don’t understand it well enough. I started investing in cryptocurrency in late 2017. In all honestly, I had no clue what blockchain technology was at the time. My crypto investing fundamentals were based on hearsay and whatever my friends told me about the miracles of investing in bitcoin and altcoins. It’s only after the crash of 2018 that I learnt my lessons. The first lesson among many was about doing your research and one must not forget that, ever.

Read full story
48 comments

Unleash the potential of Linkedin and the mindset in this digital age

You hear all the time how important a well-crafted resume and CV is to apply for your dream job. But not a lot of people know how to build their network and personal brand to land the right opportunities.

Read full story

The first ever NFT project launched by a casino — Rollbots NFT

The NFT world is evolving at lightning speed, and here is another NFT project that has come up with some creative utilities and incredible art. Rollbit, an online casino platform specialising in cryptocurrencies, recently launched their 10K NFTs collection called Rollbots.

Read full story

The one mile story about doing something beyond ordinary

Ever thought about why infants always manage to learn how to walk despite falling so many times?. When my niece was a few months old, she started trying to stand using her arms as support. But every time she would try, she would fall. And then she would try again.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy