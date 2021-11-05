The one mile story about doing something beyond ordinary

Abhimanyu

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38Ntjz_0cm8svNX00
Photo by Alexander Dummer on Unsplash

Ever thought about why infants always manage to learn how to walk despite falling so many times?

When my niece was a few months old, she started trying to stand using her arms as support. But every time she would try, she would fall. And then she would try again.

And again… and again… and again. Until she could!

It went on for months before she could stand on two feet and walk on her own. But it would often make me wonder — Why didn’t she give up?

The answer is simple :

She believed that she could walk.

Everyone around her could walk, and so she knew that she could walk too. As a kid, learning to walk, run and jump were beyond impossible at once. But self-belief makes it achievable.

If you want to do something beyond ordinary, you must first believe that you can do it.

The One Mile Story

Until 1954, running a mile (1.6 km) under 4 mins was considered impossible. Runners had been chasing the goal seriously since at least 1886, and the challenge involved the most brilliant coaches and gifted athletes in North America, Europe, and Australia.

It had become more of a psychological barrier than a physical one. Most people never even tried, because it was considered beyond human limits.

Until Roger Bannister, on May 6, 1954, busted through the four-minute barrier in 3:59.4 mins. John Bryant detailed the journey of various runners, including Bannister, in his book, 3:59.4: The Quest to Break the 4 Minute Mile.

The experts believed that they knew the precise conditions required to achieve the one mile in less than 4 mins.

  • It would have to be in perfect weather. Around 68 degrees and no wind.
  • On a particular kind of track — hard, dry clay
  • In front of a huge, vibrant crowd inspiring the runner to give her or his best-ever performance

But Bannister did it on a cold day, on a wet track, at a small meet in Oxford, England, before a crowd of just a few thousand people.

But that is not the exciting part!

Just 46 days after Bannister’s triumph, John Landy, an Australian athlete, broke the barrier again in a record time of 3 minutes 58 seconds.

Just over a year later, three runners broke the four-minute barrier in a single race. And in the last half-century, more than a thousand athletes have conquered a barrier that was once considered beyond human capabilities. Nowadays, some of the competitive athletes in schools and colleges can run at that speed.

And all that could become possible because now we believe that it is achievable. At one point, Roger Bannister believed that he could do it.

The most critical ingredient to achieving what seems impossible is believing that it is possible.

Final Thoughts

The road to achieving anything starts with self-belief, and then one needs to put in the hard work and discipline to achieve it. Persistence and consistency are secondary if one doesn't believe in themselves.

You really want to do something, develop the self-belief that you can do it, then go for it.

You can have anything you want if you are willing to give up the belief that you can’t have it
— Dr Robert Anthony

For more similar content, please follow me by going to my profile.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

I write about the latest in blockchain technology, cryptocurrency and NFTs. I specialise in breaking down complex information into simple language so it's easy to comprehend even for non-technical folks. Sometimes, I also enjoy writing about life experiences that are relatable and can help others in one way or another.

New York, NY
625 followers

More from Abhimanyu

What is a Non Fungible Token or NFT? Explanation for beginners

NFTs are all the rage nowadays, but not everyone understands their true potential. These are digital tokens that will completely revolutionize entire industries by changing the way we share and consume pretty much everything. That is huge, and we are just getting started in this phase of NFT adoption.

Read full story
1 comments

The new infrastructure bill sneakily tightens up cryptocurrency tax reporting requirements

Last week, the U.S. House of Representatives voted to pass a bipartisan infrastructure bill that contains a controversial cryptocurrency tax reporting requirement. The bill contains a broad definition of "broker" that can have serious implications for the cryptocurrency and Defi industry in future.

Read full story

NYC celebrates Diwali over the Hudson river as India bans firecrackers in their country

The US Embassy in India was shimmering with lights and diyas on the occasion of Diwali on November 4th. The New York City (NYC) celebrated Diwali with a display of fireworks over the Hudson river encouraging Indian Americans to celebrate Diwali while having meaningful conversations about the festival with their friends, neighbors and coworkers from all cultures. It was the first time in history that fireworks of this extent happened on New York's Hudson river apart from the 4th of July celebrations.

Read full story

Struggle is constant: You can run from it or learn from it

As a kid, I used to be terrified during the exams season in school. Every year I would ask my mom if life will get easier someday?. “Don’t worry son! Focus on your exams for now and it will get better after this one.”

Read full story

Walking daily is not just about physical fitness

The fitness industry has sold us all sorts of sophisticated equipment and workout regimes in hopes of keeping us ultra-fit. But I believe the real magic lies in mastering the basics. And for that reason, here is the most underrated workout of all time — WALKING.

Read full story
66 comments

The difference between wilful suffering and unintentional suffering

The hardest part in every journey of dreams is taking that first step. The hardest part is not the first step, it’s way before that. It all starts in our minds. The hardest part is to make a DECISION to fully commit to a pursuit and stick to it.

Read full story
2 comments

Why NFTs are the next big thing for content creators

NFTs are all the rage nowadays, but not everyone understands their true potential. Most people think it’s a marketplace for digital art and discard it as gambling or something that is only for the wealthy. I believe it’s the beginning of a new era for all content creators — bloggers, podcasters, YouTubers, artists, storytellers, photographers, basically everyone who likes to share. Let me tell you all about why I think so and how content creators can leverage this opportunity. But first, let’s understand what an NFT is.

Read full story

Five investment lessons from the cryptocurrency crash of 2018

“Bitcoin is going to the moon! It’s a great time to invest in altcoins”, my colleague at work casually told me as we grabbed our lunch. I was immediately drawn to the idea given the amazing returns cryptos gave in a short period. As someone who has been investing in stocks since 15, I knew this was different. The gains were unbelievably quick and the market was highly volatile.

Read full story

The cost of stagnation

I am not sure if it’s a widely known concept, but let me explain what I mean by that. It’s similar to how so many of us don’t understand the cost of keeping our money in a savings account vs investingit in stocks or other assets that grow faster than the rate of inflation!

Read full story

The wonders of plasma and donating regularly

A few years back when I was living in Australia, I used to donate plasma regularly at a nearby Australian Red Cross Lifeblood centre. It was not a necessity, but I used to seek an inherent joy in the process. As someone who has been donating for over a decade, I want to share my views on plasma donation and why everyone should donate regularly, if their health permits.

Read full story
2 comments

What is blockchain? Simply explained by a 15-year-old

If you can’t explain it simply, you don’t understand it well enough. I started investing in cryptocurrency in late 2017. In all honestly, I had no clue what blockchain technology was at the time. My crypto investing fundamentals were based on hearsay and whatever my friends told me about the miracles of investing in bitcoin and altcoins. It’s only after the crash of 2018 that I learnt my lessons. The first lesson among many was about doing your research and one must not forget that, ever.

Read full story
48 comments

Unleash the potential of Linkedin and the mindset in this digital age

You hear all the time how important a well-crafted resume and CV is to apply for your dream job. But not a lot of people know how to build their network and personal brand to land the right opportunities.

Read full story

The first ever NFT project launched by a casino — Rollbots NFT

The NFT world is evolving at lightning speed, and here is another NFT project that has come up with some creative utilities and incredible art. Rollbit, an online casino platform specialising in cryptocurrencies, recently launched their 10K NFTs collection called Rollbots.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy