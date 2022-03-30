World Bank Suspends Projects Worth $600 Million in Afghanistan after Girls' School Ban

Abhi Thakur

The World Bank has suspended four projects totaling $600 million in Afghanistan, the BBC reported on Wednesday, due to the Taliban's ban on girls returning to secondary schools. The projects were focused on improving education, health, and agriculture.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G8es3_0eu99A2X00
Afghanistan students in a school(ThePrint)

Following months of restrictions, the Taliban overturned a decision to allow the schools to reopen last week.

According to the Taliban, schools would reopen only when a decision on female students' uniforms was made in accordance with "Sharia law and Afghan tradition."

Following international condemnation of the move, demonstrators gathered on Saturday near the Ministry of Education in Kabul to demand that the schools be reopened.

The World Bank projects were aimed at providing women and girls in Afghanistan with the same level of access to services as males.

They are funded by the Afghanistan Reconstruction Trust Fund (ARTF), which was put on hold last year when the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan.

The World Bank's executive board authorized a proposal to utilize more than $1 billion from the fund to help "urgent needs" in education, agriculture, and health at the beginning of this month.

According to the plan, the money was not to be given to Taliban officials, but rather to be disbursed through UN agencies and relief organizations.

"As a first step, the ARTF donors will decide on four projects of approximately $600m to support urgent needs in the education, health, and agriculture sectors, as well as community livelihoods," the bank said in a statement on 1 March.

"This $600m will be supplemented with additional allocations from the ARTF during 2022 as conditions allow," it added.

"This phased approach is designed to be flexible and adaptive, recognizing that the situation on the ground remains fluid."

The Taliban's activities were condemned as "profoundly troubling" by officials from ten nations, including the United States and the United Kingdom, in a joint statement released on Friday.

Meetings with the Taliban that were due to take place in Qatar have also been canceled by the US State Department.

Source: News18

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Taliban# Afghanistan# Sharia law# School ban# Middle East

Comments / 2

Published by

I collect interesting news from across the globe and share it here.

N/A
231 followers

More from Abhi Thakur

The Academy Wanted Will Smith to Leave the Oscars Event after He Hit Chris Rock

The Academy 'seriously discussed' asking Will Smith to leave after he hit comedian Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars 2022. According to an EW insider, it was "a very huge decision" which would have "consequences within the show." They also claimed that making a decision in a short period of time was a "nightmare and borderline impossible" task.

Read full story

Afghanistan's Taliban Orders Government Employees to Wear a Beard at Work

According to the three sources, who told Reuters, Afghanistan's Taliban has ordered all government officials to grow beards and follow a dress code or face being dismissed, the latest of numerous new restrictions imposed by the hardline Islamist rule.

Read full story
167 comments

Fire Erupts at Saudi Aramco Petroleum Storage Site after an Attack by Houthi

The Houthis in Yemen stated they attacked Saudi energy infrastructure on Friday, and the Saudi-led coalition reported the strike targeted oil giant Aramco's petroleum products distribution station in Jeddah, triggering a fire in two storage tanks but no injuries.

Read full story
11 comments

An Earthquake of 6.7 Magnitude Hits Indonesia and Philippines

Strong, shallow underwater earthquakes hit western Indonesia and the Philippines' capital area on Monday, but no significant damage or tsunami warnings were issued. Volcanic Eruption(Photo by Mitsuo Komoriya)

Read full story
27 comments

The Missile Fired into Pakistan was a 'Technical Fault,' says India

A missile, which was fired into Pakistan earlier this week from the Indian side, was due to a 'technical fault', the Defense Ministry of India said on Thursday. Flag of Pakistan(Photo by ORF)

Read full story
5 comments

A 19-mile wide Meteor Crater in Greenland is Much Older than We Thought

Scientists have long been perplexed by the age of a 31-kilometer (19-mile) broad meteorite crater located beneath a kilometer of Greenland ice. The edge of the Greenland Ice Sheet in 2019(Photo by Science.org)

Read full story
3 comments

Has Ukraine Finally Given in to the Demands of Russia and Surrendered?

Ukraine, which was more determined to join NATO since the Russian invasion began, is no longer aiming to join the organization. Volodymyr Zelensky(People) Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, said he is no longer insisting on joining NATO, which was the ultimate cause of Russia's attacking the country. He is also ready to discuss the status of Donetsk and Luhansk, the two pro-Russian territories that President Vladimir Putin recognized as independent.

Read full story

Gas Prices in the United States Have Never Been This High

The effect of the Russia-Ukraine war has already started to show its magic across the globe. When it seemed inevitable that the war would result in the rise of gas prices, it has finally happened at last.

Read full story
38 comments

Netflix and TikTok Suspend their Services in Russia

After Apple and Disney, Netflix and TikTok have now suspended their services in Russia due to their invasion of Ukraine. Russia is facing heavy criticism from leaders across the world, facing sanctions, and suspension of services. Netflix and TikTok after announcing the suspension of their services in Russia have now added themselves to a long list of the companies boycotting the country over its war in Ukraine.

Read full story

"I hope I live to reach 100," says the World's Oldest Tennis Player in Ukraine

Amidst the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, a 97-year-old man, Leonid Stanislavskyi, dubbed as the world's oldest tennis player, hopes to reach 100. Leonid Stanislavskyi(Photo by ITF)

Read full story

Have You Watched the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Trailer yet?

Marvel has yet again created a buzz around their fans like it did before at the time of Spiderman: No Way Home. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness(The Indian Express) The trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness looks promising with the likes of Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff), and Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez). Remember the teaser we had at the very end of Spiderman: No Way Home? Though it didn't tell much about the plot, the trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness did.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy