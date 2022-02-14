Have You Watched the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Trailer yet?

Marvel has yet again created a buzz around their fans like it did before at the time of Spiderman: No Way Home.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (The Indian Express)

The trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness looks promising with the likes of Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff), and Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez). Remember the teaser we had at the very end of Spiderman: No Way Home? Though it didn't tell much about the plot, the trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness did.

Somewhere in the multiverse, an evil variant of Doctor Strange has escaped his home universe and created a dent that our original Doctor Strange has to put right. In his mission, he'll take the help of Wanda Maximoff and America Chavez, though we don't know how they are meant to help him.

In Spiderman: Now Way Home, Doctor Strange cast a spell that created a major loophole in the universe, opening a portal to the multiverse. That's where the problem began. The multiverse has now been damaged, and Doctor Strange has to put it right with the help of his partners.

Karl Modro, played by Chiwetel Ejiofor, who was last seen at the end of Doctor Strange 2016, will reprise his role again, trying to get the world rid of magic. Another surprising entry we will witness in the movie is of Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier or Professor X. Stewart, as Professor X, was first seen in 20th Century Fox's X-Men and now he will be reprising his iconic role in the MCU.

That said, we don't have to wait too long to see the return of our favorite characters in the movie.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will hit theaters on May 6, 2022.