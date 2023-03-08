Growing up: a Black Girl in a White World

Photo by Diana Simumpande on Unsplash

The day we moved from South East London, in the United Kingdom, to Kent, my life changed forever. My parents, born and raised in Ghana, moved to the UK in the 1970s to pursue greener pastures. They had three girls, I am the last born child. My parents struggled and worked like robots to give us a better life. That included moving from a small inner-city area of London to a cleaner, whiter neighborhood.

They thought they were doing us a favor, that our lives would be better because we lived in the white part of town. They were wrong.

We moved to Welling, Kent, in 1989, around the turn of the decade when big shirts, baggy jeans, and slick ponytails with bangs were the in thing in the world of black girl fashion. My sisters and I were the weird girls, not quite black enough for the popular black girls and not quite white enough for the white girls.

The next few years were strange, daily battles, fighting with the racist group of kids down the road who would throw eggs, stones, and mud at us. We fought back and did not give up. Racism was new to us, we didn’t understand it but we knew that it wasn’t right. We continued to fight like our lives depended on it, the constant, daily wars with these white kids prepared me for the biggest battle of my childhood and teen years, high school.

High school for many kids is a stressful time, With desperate attempts to fit in while finding your identity and experiencing puberty, so many questions, and so many weird feelings, the high school years are tough.

I attended an all-white school in Sidcup, Kent, a whiter part of town. My sisters went to another school that was less white and more cosmopolitan so to speak. I mean, racism existed there but it certainly wasn’t as bad as my school. I was rejected from that school because my sister was a bad cookie, she got into fights on a regular basis and they didn't want another bad cookie from our family in their precious all-girls catholic school. I was rejected and ended up in a school that I had never heard of.

I wore a maroon school blazer with a yellow and blue crest on the top pocket. White pop socks and black, chunky shoes were the order of the day. I hated the uniform but I had no choice, I just went with it.

On my first day of school, I had shoulder-length, black braided extensions, a shiny vaseline oiled face, and a very strange looking pleated grey skirt. I was ready for a new world of independence, getting on the public bus on my own to go to school, walking to the bus stop and coming home on my own, cooking for myself, and watching cable TV until my sisters got home.

My first day of school was a sign of the times, I had no idea that I would have to fight at school too. It didn’t have that problem in primary school, I was probably one of the most popular girls at school, all the little white boys, Chinese boys, and black boys had a crush on me because I had boobs before all the other little girls did. I became the talk of the town in my final years of primary school. In this new school, however, it was a whole different story.

On day one of high school, we lined up in single file, divided into different house classes. I was in “Year 7 Teresa” or “Year 7 T” for short. I scanned the hall and noticed a boy from my primary school who had left and moved to another part of town. I pretended I hadn’t noticed him, I just wanted to be left alone to focus on how I was going to navigate this new school system. I straight away connected with a beautiful, dark-haired girl called Emma, she was short like me, we became best friends instantly.

My first lesson was maths, I went to the bathroom to check my lady stuff as I had already started my menstrual cycle at the age of 12. On the way to my math class, I was all alone, navigating the hallways with the older kids that supposedly ruled the school. I scurried through the crowded hallway maneuvering through the big kids with expert precision.

I felt a heavy tug on my backpack, as I turned around, I fell to the floor with a large thud! I immediately got up and noticed a really tall girl with huge hands and feet staring at me, blonde hair, pretty with massive boobs. She laughed and said,

“This little blacky thinks she can just push through the hallway like she owns the place.”

“What did you say?” I barked back! She had no idea that I was a yellow belt in Tae Kwondo and that my days of watching Karate Kid every single Sunday had not ended.

With every ounce of strength, I kicked her! She bent over clutching her knee like she was about to collapse! Everyone started cheering and shouting! They couldn’t believe it; this little black girl with ropes for hair had the guts to kick the queen of year 10.

I didn’t care who she was; I wasn’t about to be taken for an idiot just because I was new to the school. I picked my backpack up, dusted myself off, and went to class. I was five minutes late, I didn’t explain, I just sat down.

Upon leaving my math class, I saw the group of girls that were present at the time of the incident. The tall girl just looked at me with a stern stare and said nothing. Stone, cold silence—not a word. Just staring, I heard a whisper from behind me, “That girl is really brave, she took on Katie and wasn’t even scared.”

Lunchtime came around, and I was the talk of the town! Everyone wanted to get to know me to find out who the hell I thought I was to fight this chick who thought she owned the school. I didn’t have much to say, I just laughed it off.

The next few years were spent, telling people not to touch my hair, answering questions about my skin like, “Does the black stuff rub off?” People were really that ignorant back then, black people rarely lived in those neighborhoods, and we were like aliens to most of them. Now, go to Kent, and there are plenty of blacks there. It is still a majority white area, but there are enough blacks there now to handle the cold stares from the older white generation.

Growing up as a black girl in a white world taught me a lot. It toughened me up but at the same time, it destroyed my self-esteem.

Growing up as a black girl in a white world taught me a lot. It toughened me up, but at the same time, it destroyed my self-esteem. At one point, I thought it was a curse to be black, people thought I was this tough nut, but sometimes I would go to the girls' bathroom in school and weep.

There were days when older white boys would try to touch my breasts and say that they had never been with a black girl before, and wanted to try it out.

In my final year of high school, the most eligible bachelor in my year asked me to prom. By that time, people were less ignorant and more tolerant, I even had a few white guys ask me out on a date, I always said no.

Anyway, this super hot white boy, who was the most popular boy in my school year, asked me to prom. I said no, the popular girls couldn’t believe it! I could believe it because I had a boyfriend and I was proud of him, he was my first “real” boyfriend, and he was black. I didn’t want to go to prom with the white boy just because he had asked me.

A few months back, the same boy refused to be my partner in gym class because he said I had a big butt. I did have a big butt, I am proud of my big, juicy butt, but at that time, I hated it. The boys hated me, they made fun of my hair, my butt, my breasts, and everything else in between.

Years later, they were desperate to get their hands on this melanin! I said no, no, and no again! Shock horror! The black girl said no to the hottest white boy in school! Well, guess what? I won prom queen that night, I have goosebumps as I write this, but my senior prom night was like a fairytale. I wore a beautiful gown with a long train behind it, my sister did my makeup; and my boyfriend picked me up in a limo.

I turned up to that prom like I owned the whole damn place! When we arrived, they parted like the red sea to greet us. We danced, we laughed, we ate, and we drank. The white boys came up to me and asked me to dance; I said no. They also apologized for their racist comments over the years.

The beauty of that night wasn’t in the acceptance of my white peers; it was in me finally accepting myself as the beautiful, bold, intelligent black woman that I am. That night was the end of trying to fit in and the start of me standing out, standing up, stepping up, and being proud of who I am.

No racist comment can ever break me, I step out, I walk tall, and I continue to hold my head up high for every black woman, man, or child who suffers racism every day. Keep walking, keep running, keep believing, keep fighting, keep loving yourself. You are beautiful, and you are loved!