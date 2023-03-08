Opinion: Take the phones away from the kids

I made a big mistake and bought my son a phone last year. I regret the decision, and I’ve taken it back Last week, an old friend called me in a state of frantic worry. She went through her 13-year-old son’s phone to find some very disturbing content.

He spends time on Instagram and Snapchat talking to random people who ask him for pictures of his private parts. He sends them. He’s also signed up for dating apps and other things that he has no business doing. I know, teenagers love to explore, but this is a step too far.

I immediately seized my son’s phone and scoured through all the content on it. I made the decision to take the phone. He only gets to use it to call his cousins in the UK. I accept my mistake; I hold my hands up!

My son reads a lot too, but mostly on the Kindle app on his phone. I dug out the physical books last night, and he’s sitting on the couch behind me reading an old-fashioned physical book. No phone activity today, no screens.

Yes, technology is major, and their future careers will certainly depend on it; however, they need to engage with the real world.The word I’m searching for is balance.

Today, we will go to the beach, walk to the fruit lady down the road, read more, and maybe do some story prompts later.Take the phones, tablets, and other gadgets and let them read books.

