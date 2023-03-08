I Quit My Job Because I Was Racially Abused at Work

Photo by Philipe Cavalcante on Unsplash

A conversation I had with a friend inspired me to write this piece.

My friend is a British-born Jamaican woman in her early 30s. She lives in the United Kingdom, East London, to be exact.

The conversation went something like this:

My friend: “Yeah, I quit my job last week, sis!" It was the right decision. I feel free. I can breathe again.”

Me: Wow! What happened? You’ve worked there for eight years, why did you quit?

My friend : “Racial abuse!" A co-worker used an offensive racial slur during a heated argument. There were witnesses, and I told my boss and filed an official complaint about what had happened. After a short investigation, the guy returned to work as if nothing had happened. When I questioned my white male boss, he said the case was closed. He also went on to ask why Black women are so “angry” all the time.

She quit.

Listening to my friend's story, I felt sick! I went through something similar before I quit my job at a public affairs firm in London. I experienced racist jokes, discrimination, sexual harassment, and much more. One of the senior consultants said this:

“I’ve never had sex with a Black bird(bird means girl/female in London slang)before! What do you say? I will pay you £1000 for one night?”

My response:

“Go screw yourself!”

I immediately reported the incident; guess what? They offered me a pay-off to keep my shut.

I quit, and my last salary payment was five times the usual amount; I still reported the incident to senior management and another department that is responsible for complaints. Radio silence.

Quitting was the best decision based on the horrific racial abuse that I experienced; however, I might have stayed and built my online business on the side, but I had no choice; I had to leave.

I set up my first blog and started working as a freelance writer online. It was tough because, in the back of my mind, I felt like a failure for leaving my high-paying job to struggle as an online entrepreneur.

I don’t have any regrets; I built my online business from $0 to $100,000 a month. It’s taken over a decade to get here, but I’ve arrived, and I’m not backing down now. It’s not over.

I know many other women of color in the UK who experience racial abuse every day, but they stick it out and push through every day to make ends meet.

I encourage them to set up their own businesses or find jobs that care about diversity, equity, and inclusion. Still, they are conditioned to believe that they should push through and take every nasty piece of abuse from these vile human beings.

If you are a woman of color and are being racially abused at work, speak up! If you don’t have the courage to speak up, leave, you don’t deserve it!

I hope this story inspires someone to stand up for themselves.

Keep going, don’t back down.