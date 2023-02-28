Andrew Tate to Remain in Jail for a 3rd Month

Photo by niu niu on Unsplash

The sensationalist online personality Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan will remain in prison for a third month despite their appeal to be released.

A Romanian court rejected their plea for release after the pair were detained on accusations of human trafficking, rape, and organized crime. The controversial brothers are currently being held under pre-charge detention.

Despite their ongoing denial of the allegations, they are under Romanian police custody because Tate's tapped phone calls indicate that he's a flight risk.

The court's decision to hold the Tate brothers is based on several factors. Firstly, to protect the public from potential harm, to prevent communication with the accusers, and to reduce the flight risk

Two other suspects are involved in the case, Georgiana Naghel and Luana Radu were also detained for the same crimes however, they were eventually released under house arrest but were subsequently placed back into Romanian police custody.



The Tate brothers allegedly made phone calls from the Romanian jail, which suggests they might abscond if released.

Tate’s lawyers deny any flight risk. In a statement from one member of the legal team, Eugen Vidneac told the BBC:

“There is no flight risk, it was a discussion between Andrew and his secretary saying that- if he were freed by the judges under these conditions, he would go to Dubai for medical examinations.”

The original ruling meant that they would remain in detention until February 27; however, this new ruling will mean they remain in custody for an additional 30 days.

Mr. Tate, an ex-kickboxer, was evicted from the UK Big Brother house after a video emerged that allegedly showed him having a physical altercation with a woman.

Tate is known for his controversial and unpopular statements about women. For example, he was removed from the Twitter platform when he said that women should accept responsibility for being sexually abused.

Aside from his derogatory statements about women, Tate has gained a following based on his promotion of a luxury lifestyle for young men.