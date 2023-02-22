The Number of Kids Accidentally Eating Cannabis is On the Rise

Photo by Margo Amala on Unsplash

A study published in Pediatric revealed that more children are accidentally consuming cannabis edibles. The research highlights that cases increased from 207 to 3,054 between 2017 and 2021.

The study also revealed that more than 90 percent of the children found the cannabis edibles at home, and approximately 23 percent of the children were admitted to the hospital for treatment and observation.

Antonia Nemanich, the co-author of the study and a medical toxicology expert at Rush Emergency Medicine in Chicago, made a statement for CNN:

"Even though I was seeing more cases coming through the ER, when we looked at the data nationwide, we were definitely surprised."

Unfortunately, children under six make up 40 percent of reports to poison control centers nationwide, highlighting the need for tougher controls on substances that could harm children in the home.

A standard serving of edible cannabis contains approximately 2.5–10 mg of THC; however, edibles usually contain more than the standard amount.

Experts believe that the data only scratches the surface of the problem; as the number of children consuming edible cannabis is probably higher as parents or caregivers might fail to report cases to the authorities or emergency services at the time.

Nemanich also highlights the problem of the packaging appearing like any normal candy package, making it difficult for children to tell the difference.

"My stance is that it is not a problem that these products are legalized; the problem is that they’re not packaged the way drugs or medications are packaged. They’re marketed as if they’re just any other tasty treat.”

Kevin Osterhoudt the medical lead at the Poison Control Center at the Children's Hospital, told USA Today:

"Never consume marijuana edibles in front of children, either for medical or recreational purposes,”

Experts also advise parents or caregivers to keep cannabis edibles locked away or, out of reach to prevent accidental consumption.