85% of Burglaries are Committed By Someone You Know

Photo by Scott Webb on Unsplash

Home security is crucial if you want to feel safe and secure in your home; however, knowledge is power, so knowing and understanding home security statistics will provide you with valuable insights to help you make informed decisions for securing your home.

Here are some eye-opening statistics to help you make better choices as a homeowner or tenant.

First, here’s a quick list of useful statistics from Safeatlast.com.

California topped the list for the most burglaries on record in 2020.

85% of burglaries are committed by friends, associates or family members

More than 67,000 burglars were aged 20 to 29 in 2020

There were 1.7 million reported cases of burglary in 2020

Burglaries usually take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Less than 40 million US homes have proper home security installed

25% of people questioned during a survey admitted to spying on their neighbors

Burglars spend approximately ten minutes inside homes

33% of burglars use the front door to enter homes

This is a shocking statistic that should encourage Americans to use high-quality security doors to reduce the risk of unauthorized entry.

According to the FBI, a burglary happens every 30 seconds in the United States, and most property crimes happen between June and August, when people tend to leave doors and windows open.

Burglars steal more than $3.4 billion worth of home goods every year, according to FBI statistics.

Approximately 12% of burglaries are premeditated crimes; therefore, homeowners or tenants should keep their properties secure at all times. Also, rented properties experience the highest rate of burglaries compared to owned properties, according to the US Department of Justice.

Measures to take to secure your home:

Install a Security System

Invest in a Home Safe

Make Use of Door and Window Locks

Secure Your Sliding Doors

Secure Your Windows with Grilles or Bars

Reinforce Outbuilding Doors and Windows

Install Motion Sensor Lights and Cameras

Avoid posting vacation pictures on social media when you’re actually on vacation

Tend to your yard and trim bushes, branches and shrubbery

As a homeowner or tenant, you don’t want to live in fear; however, taking appropriate safety measures to secure your home will help protect it from thieves and trespassers.