A Youth Church Leader and Foster Parent Arrested for Human Trafficking

Abena talks

Man's hands in cuffs.Photo byTima Miroshnichenko

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla.—A youth church leader and foster carer were recently arrested by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office on suspicion of human trafficking.

The investigation began on February 9, 2023, when a mother searched her 16-year-old's cellphone and found disturbing images that prompted her to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO).

The phone's content revealed some shocking information about the 16-year-old's contact with a 36-year old male named Moises Esctoto. According to the HSCO, Escoto sent, monetary gifts, requested sexual images, and engaged in sexual activities with the teen.

The interaction between the two apparently began two years ago and Escoto is known for his work as a youth pastor at Iglesia de Cristo Misionera Mahanain Church.

A criminal report highlighted the disturbing response that Escoto gave when he was told that his victim was only 16 years old. He said:

"I don't care."

Escoto utilized the app Sniffles to make contact with his underage victims. According to reports from HSCO, Escoto made contact with the 16-year-old child through Snapchat and Sniffles.

The sheriff's department was given the go-ahead to act as the 16-year-old to gather more evidence in the case, and the responses that were received from Escoto included a sexual solicitation for $65 and requests for naked pictures.

A second suspect is foster parent Joel Lutz, who used the same app to lure children into sexual relationships with him.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister who is leading the investigation, said:

“Unfortunately, we know that predators are constantly on the hunt to ruin the innocence of our community. I urge parents to know where and what their children are doing online at all times.

Lutz and Escoto are charged with human trafficking for commercial sexual activity and the transmission of harmful material to minors.

