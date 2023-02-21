Netflix to Start Charging Users for Password Sharing

Person watching Netflix with their feet up.

Netflix is clamping down on password sharing, and soon, people who share passwords with friends or family outside their household will be charged an extra fee.

Netflix's co-CEO Greg Peters said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter:

Their goal is to eliminate "what we call casual sharing," which is "when people could pay, but they don't need to, and so they're borrowing somebody's account."

Password sharing is an illegal activity according to the UK's Intellectual Property Office; therefore, users should only share their password with people that live in the same household.

According to BBC report, a representative for the IPO said in a statement:

"There are a range of provisions in criminal and civil law which may be applicable in the case of password sharing where the intent is to allow a user to access copyright-protected works without payment,"

Although Netflix has not announced any plans to prosecute users who illegally share their passwords, they do plan on rolling out their new charging policy worldwide in the next few months.

Netflix plans to fix the password sharing problem by charging users extra for sharing their password with friends or family who don't live in the same house. The exact monthly figure is unknown; however, the goal is to reduce password sharing and increase individual subscriptions.

The global streaming company is yet to implement these measures worldwide; however, some users in Central and South America are being charged for sharing their passwords with users who don't reside in their homes.

Comments / 15

