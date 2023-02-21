Opinion------Ban all Rides Like Orlando FreeFall Ride After Teenager Fell to His Death

Image of a rollercoaster. Photo by Tim Gouw

ORLANDO, Fla.—— The Orlando FreeFall ride will be dismantled after a teenager fell to his death in 2022.

The owner of the infamous Florida ride has reached an agreement to dismantle the ride after 14-year- old Tyre Sampson died in March 2022 when he accidentally slipped out of his seat.

The perilous drop tower ride launched at Icon Park in December 2021 but was closed in June 2022 due to safety concerns.

The question here is:

Are these rides safe? What safety measures are taken to ensure that accidents like this don’t happen?

Sadly, this is not the first time a teenager has lost their life due to safety issues on a fairground ride such as FreeFall.

In 2004, 16-year-old Hayley Williams plunged 100ft to her death from a log flume ride at Oakwood theme park in Pembrokeshire, South Wales.

The owners of the FreeFall ride were fined $250k, and they are officially banned from operating in Florida; however, there is no official news of an agreed compensation settlement for the family of the deceased teen.

Should parents boycott these expensive amusement park rides? Or, should states implement more stringent measures to reduce the risk of accidental deaths such as Tyre Sampson's?

According to WFTV, A Florida Lawmaker Geraldine Thompson officially filed the “Tyre Sampson Act” February 16, to address safety issues associated with amusement park rides. The Act focuses on eight steps to prevent future fatalities.

The new policies include tighter rules relating to documents and modifications, random safety checks, visible signs regarding weight and height requirements, intensive training for staff, and stricter rules relating to seat adjustments for larger passengers.

Thompson highlighted that these rules would only apply to smaller parks therefore, larger theme parks might be exempt from these measures which could potentially lead to further safety issues down the line.

Thompson also stated that any theme park owners found in violation of the new terms will face suspension.

One controversial aspect of Thompon’s bill is the second, bill that will protect the reputations of ride operators due to premature reports being released prior to official reports.

This second bill would prevent preliminary reports from being released to the public.

The Florida State Sunshine Law essentially allows wide access to government reports, but this new bill is designed to protect companies from detrimental reports and information leaks before an official ruling takes place.

Tyre Sampson would have turned 15 years old in February 2023, hopefully these new measures will prevent similar deaths in the future.

Or better still, amusement parks both large and small should be banned completely? What are your thoughts?