Human Evolution and the Genes We Lost

During the evolutionary time, our ancestors undoubtedly gained many genes when genome duplication occurred. The process enabled many organisms to become newer groups. However, have you ever wondered that they might have lost some bits and pieces of genes as well while in the process?

There was indeed a loss of remarkably unique genes. It may seem that our ancestors looked different, but in terms of body functioning, they were a lot more advanced than we are today. Yes, unlike modern humans, our ancestors were not entirely dependent on fruits or vegetables to meet their requirements. Things deviated, however. And they lost some extraordinary genes.

The Fossil Genes No One Told You About

Before we go any further, we should understand what a genome actually is. There is a complete set of genetic instructions in DNA, or for some organisms, RNA, which is essential for several biological activities. If these genetic instructions are not present in the organism, growth and maturation are impossible.

Even though a human organism contains hundreds and thousands of these genomes, about 90 percent of them are not functional. Only the tiny fraction that contains protein-coding genes are of use. The non-coding DNA, however, still retains the remains of fossilized genes. These dead, useless genes have been present in the bodies of people since their evolution.

It is called the Pseudogene. A DNA sequence with similar characteristics to our active genes but that has undergone mutations during evolution. But, how exactly did we develop this dead gene?

While our ancestors were evolving into the modern world, duplication of genes occurred. This process results in the duplication of one gene into two daughter genes, where one remains functional while the other ultimately dies. Regardless of whether it is active or not, it still exists.

When Our Body Could Generate Vitamin C

However, there was one gene that died without leaving its backup behind. Gulop gene, which is a ‘unitary pseudogene’, which was only one of its kind. Our genome suffered a bummer when Gulop died because being left with no other copy meant we would also lose its function. Take a second here, and imagine, what if we could use our dead genes? That would be interesting.

The key to evolution is mutations, and by that, we mean a variation in the genetic material of the DNA. Since not all organisms look the same, they are either similar or entirely different. It is all possible thanks to mutations, the hereditary material that makes life possible.

Nonetheless, mutations could have considerable setbacks. When a gene becomes inactive at a particular point in its DNA sequence, it may no longer encode information into a protein. Eventually, the genome may cease to function. That is likely what happened to Gulop as well, 61 million years ago.

Its inactivation occurred during the mutation process, which made it unable to make an enzyme. Moreover, if the enzymerequired for the reaction was missing, no more vitamin C could be synthesized. Even though it sounds somewhat sad to us, losing a gene was nothing to be alarmed about for the primates.

During the revolutionary period, the people lived in tropical areas, so they had access to plenty of vitamin C through fruit consumption even if they could no longer produce it by themselves.

We Lost a Gene that Caused Joint Pains

Nonetheless, Gulop is not the only gene that we have lost along the way. You may have noticed that humans and a few other mammals appear to be closely related. For example, modern humans and living apes have high uric acid levels in their blood.

The reason is that millions of years ago, apes lost a significant gene responsible for producing an enzyme required for the uric acid breakdown. We are referring to UoX, as it used to code for a protein called Uricase. Since UoX became a pseudogene, apes no longer had this enzyme in function.

Interestingly, many other animals still contain this gene, and in these cases, it is still highly active. In addition to apes, the human body is also susceptible to different illnesses when Uric acid levels are high. When there is too much uric acid in the body, it results in condition hyperuricemia. Its symptoms include severe joint pains, swelling, or even worse, joint or tissue damage. If we did not lose this gene in evolution, we could have been living a much comfortable life, correct?

Throughout millions of years, the UoX gene became less effective, eventually dying out. Even though scientists and researchers are still not sure why the gene decided not to carry out its function, they did figure out an intriguing fact. Although we have talked about how losing a gene has adverse consequences in humans, there is also evidence that this sudden decline has had evolutionary advantages.

The Age of Survival Through Loss

In the same period when UoX was dying, the climate of our planet was also changing. The land was experiencing a colder season, which reduced our ancestors’ ability to eat their typical summer diet. That was especially bad for our ancestral apes.

In the winter season, the variety of fruits is much lesser than that of summer. But, what does all of this have to do with Uric acid? Well, everything. As one of the only few benefits of uric acid, it stimulates fructose metabolism and fat accumulation. Fructose is a type of sugar found in fruits.

Thus, having fewer or inactive Uricase enzymes allowed the apes to store fat while consuming an abundance of fruit. This stored fat could then be burned when they did not have access to fruits, allowing them to survive on a lesser amount of food.

By now, you might wonder how we are only connecting food to genes. The reason for this is simple: regardless of our past or future, none of us can survive without food. With climate changes and evolution, all the species tend to adapt to a relatively newer diet. To make this easier, genes in our taste receptors play a vital role.

The meat-eating nature of wildest animals results in their sweet taste receptor genes becoming pseudogenes, whereas humans are accustomed to almost all tastes. We presume, however, that you do not like bitterness in any food, do you? That is because, over generations, our ancestors have developed eating habits into more civilized ones. They used to cook plants on fire, which made them less toxic, hence decreasing the bitterness.

Thousands of dead genes remain like fossils in our DNA, of which we will eventually learn more with time. However, these genes that we have lost along the way certainly hold much importance despite them being inactive.