What Made Alexander The Great?

Photo of Alexander the Great Photo by Justin Ziadeh on Unsplash

If you pick up any history book or search the web for important historical figures, one name always comes up. His name says it all — Alexander The Great. No matter how little you know about his life, you are still likely to recall him as someone who made an enormous impact on history.

The question is: What made him stand out the most? Why is he called Alexander The Great?

The Youth Of A Future Leader

King Philip II and Queen Olympias of Pella, Macedonia, gave birth to Alexander III in 365 B.C. Although, many legends are surrounding his birth. Greek God Zeus is said to have been his original father.

Alexander’s father was already a prominent figure, a brilliant military leader and politician. Using arms and political maneuvers, he transformed Macedonia into a military and cultural power. A dream he had was to give his son Alexander the power to conquer the mighty empire of Persia. Back then, Persia had an impressive military, which repeatedly attempted to defeat the stubborn and determined Greeks. A conquest of this formidable nation would have been an extremely optimistic dream.

Only at the age of 13, Alexander received personal tutoring by Aristotle to develop his intellect in the direction of the far-fetched dream. The Greek philosopher and one of the best minds of antiquity fostered a child’s curiosity and sharpened his mental abilities. Aside from studying philosophy, medicine, politics, and art, Alexander was also taught to treat non-Greeks as slaves. Thankfully, he disregarded this belief during his military conquests.

A young Alexander was left in charge of the rule when Philip left to attack Byzantium in 340 B.C. It was a good chance for him to shine and prove that he had all the skills necessary to be a leader. His army defeated the Maedi, who lived in the southeastern Baltics at the time.

The Beginning Of His Era

In Philip’s return home two years later, driven to unite all Greece under one flag, he went to war against a coalition led by Thebes and Athens. A victory on horseback was achieved when Alexander led the cavalry to defeat the legendary Sacred Band of Thebes, a fighting force that consisted of 150 lovers. Alexander, who was already famous, reached new heights of popularity with the Macedonian military.

At the time of Philip’s assassination, Alexander was not the apparent heir to the throne. Despite being only 20 years old, he defeated all his rivals by securing the support of the military. Following the conquest of the Macedonian throne and the suppression of rebellions for independence in northern Greece, his next aim was to follow in his father’s footsteps.

Battle Of Issus

In comparison, Greece was a tiny nation opposed to the mighty Persian Empire, but Alexander was sure that his army was better trained and equipped. Despite being outnumbered by a massive Persian army led by aKing Darius III, Alexander believed his superior troops would outweigh Persia’s larger numbers.

Alexander fielded an army composed of archers, javelin throwers, infantry, and heavy cavalry during the Battle of Issus in 333 B.C. The Persian military forces, however, suffered from a noticeable lack of discipline and cavalry. With his mastery of combined arms warfare, he utterly crushed the Persian forces laid out against him.

With Alexander’s victory certain, Darius, the Persian King, fled with his remaining troops, leaving behind his wife and family. His mother, Sisygambis, was so ashamed of his cowardice that she publicly disowned him and adopted Alexander as her son.

By now, Alexander’s ability as a leader had become well known. Despite his youth, he had never lost a battle before. The motto “there is nothing impossible to him who will try” served as the foundation of Alexander’s empire in the years to come.

The King Of Persia

Throughout Darius’ reign, Alexander rejected each overture for peace and departed for Egypt. As soon as Alexander had conquered Egypt and named a city after himself, he was again confronted with Darius’s massive army at Gaugamela in 331 B.C. However, Darius again fled, leading to his troops assassinating him.

Alexander gave him a royal burial as a former King of Persia. By then, Alexander would have had the opportunity to proclaim himself as the new King if another leader, Bessus, had not claimed the throne first.

However, Bessus’ troops handed him over to the Greeks following a relentless pursuit by Alexander. Bessus was killed, and Alexander finally became King of Persia. The empire finally became Greek territory.

The Persian Culture

Now the next important thing was to secure his hold in Persia. Alexander granted large amounts of freedom. Even allowed them to govern themselves in exchange for loyalty to him. Whether dressing up in Persian clothing or adopting their customs, Alexander went to great lengths to gain credibility with the Persians. He also followed proskynesis, a Persian tradition that involved bowing and kissing the hand of others.

Unlike most rulers of his day, he did not force conversions of culture or religion. While this made him popular with the Persians, it also made him unpopular with his Macedonian troops.

Cleitus, one of Alexander’s generals and close friends, drunkenly insulted him in 328 B.C. Since Alexander was driven too far in rage, the outcome was not favorable. As a spontaneous act of violence, Alexander killed Cleitus with a spear. This further drove a wedge between him and his native Macedonians.

War Against Elephants

Further strengthening his desire for glory, and in the hopes of stabilizing his political situation, Alexander rallied his forces once again and marched on India. In 327 B.C., Alexander marched on Punjab, India. Several tribes surrendered peacefully, allowing him to grant them the freedom that other conquerors would not have.

Nevertheless, in 326 B.C., Alexander faced King Porus of Paurava in the Battle of Hydaspes. Porus’ army was less experienced but possessed a superweapon, the war elephant. While they repeatedly attempted to defeat them, Alexander’s cavalry once again defeated another army.

However, Alexander’s troops, completely exhausted, refused to press on with the plan to seize all of India. Thus, he was convinced to return to Persia. His main objective remained to unite the Persians and Macedonians.

The Mass Wedding

As early as 324 B.C., he forced Greek officers to marry Persian princesses, hoping that their children would be explicitly loyal to him. Consequently, many Greek officers and soldiers threatened to mutiny until Alexander replaced them with Persian soldiers.

However, after Alexander took a firm position and replaced Macedonian officers with Persians, his army caved in. Amid an effort to reconcile, Alexander gave a fantastic banquet to all and returned titles and honors of the mutinous officers.

Alexander The Great

Alexander laid foundations for many of the ancient world’s most important centers of cultural and scientific development. His many accomplishments include establishing a silver standard for currency, which eased trade throughout his empire.

Alexander’s empire, however, was short-lived. His death at 32 made him one of history’s shortest-lived rulers. Many believe Alexander was poisoned by his rival, while others believe he died of malaria contracted while traveling in India. Despite whatever his cause of death was, he proved to be the only thing holding together the fragile empire he built. After his death, it immediately began to fall apart.

The lifetime of Alexander saw him reach new heights with each passing day. Even though his conquests led to a mixture of many different cultures, he was always determined to unite them as one race loyal to only him. Indeed, he was Alexander The Great.