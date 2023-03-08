Weapons Used During the First World War

Photo from the First World War Photo by British Library on Unsplash

World War I is an unforgettable part of history. It was brutal and vicious, millions of people died, and thousands of acres of land were destroyed. It crashed the economy and disrupted systems, which could not be fixed for years. Every country involved in the war, from Britain to Germany to Russia and the United States, everyone was in a competition to win at any cost. Losing would have meant that the suffering went in vain, which they could not afford at any price. For any war to be won, the first thing that needs advancement is weapons and technology, and of course, the proper use of that weaponry. During the first Great War, all the countries focused on overpowering the rival nations by inventing weird and dangerous weaponry that could ensure them winning the war at all costs.

Some of these weapons did not even make it to the battlefield because of lack of time or even mismanagement of manufacturing, but if such weapons had made it to the battlefield, the outcomes could have been much worse. Some of these weapons are enlisted below.

The Tsar Tank

The Tsar tank is a 60 tons monster built by the Russians that never made it to the battlefield. Years before the onset of war, the militaries of different countries were working in an attempt to develop something to aid in the military might. The Russian engineer, Nikolai Lebedenko, had the perfect idea of a weapon in mind. At first, he showed a wooden sample of the concept of the tsar tank to the Russian leader who was immediately pleased by it and granted him millions of dollars for the research and execution. The engine of the tank was built with a 2×250 horsepower engine. It was about 3-story high, 12 meters wide, and 18 meters long. It had three wheels, two giant front wheels, and one small wheel at the back for support and movement. Also, it required at least a 15 man crew to control the monster of a tank. On the first projection, it got rejected and never made it to the battlefield due to a miscalculation. As the front wheels were too large and the rear one had to bear all the tank’s weight while moving through steep areas, it got stuck in the ground. It was under revision, but due to the revolution of 1917, it never made it to the battlefield and got dismantled in 1923.

If the tank had made it to the battlefield, it would have destroyed everything in its way in the blink of an eye.

Trench- Raiding Clubs

Trench or raiding clubs date back to the medieval period. One might think that if the countries believed so much in creating new technologies and weapons, why would they go back in time and use something this ancient? The answer is plain and simple. Raiding clubs were easy to use and were common in nighttime surprise raids. It was a metal attached to a long wooden body or even at times random bits of sharpened metal in the sheer variety connected to the end for swift and easy move and attack. It killed quickly and violently without making much noise. During these raids, the soldiers would gather information about the opponents or take prisoners. Either way, it was the simplest, oldest, and yet one of the most effective lethal weapons of the time.

The Shotgun

The shotgun was the invention of Americans amid the war. Shotgun, however, has been in use since the 1900s. Still, the advanced invention horrified the Germans to the point that they issued a diplomatic protest against the use of shotguns, calling it inhumane. As the protest was disapproved, they threatened the American General that they would execute anyone seen with the shotgun. However, the shotgun was a fantastic invention. It could fire rapidly within a second, unlike the guns used at that time. The nickname they used for it was “Trench Sweeper”, a 12 gauge shotgun with a 20 inches barrel, a bayonet adapter, perforated metal, and a heat shield that would allow the shotgun not to get too hot while firing. These features also included the ability to slam fire, which made the shotgun a threat to the Germans, which they tried too hard to eradicate but couldn’t.

Aerial Darts

Aerial darts were used by the French, Germans, and the British. With the invention and use of airplanes, the countries came up with a weird and terrifying way of attacking the enemies, i.e., by the use of aerial darts. These darts were introduced in 1915, during the early years of the onset of the war when there were no proper weapons. It was composed of 5 inches long body, sharp at the end by a half-inch. Small feathers were at the back to stabilize the attack. The French were the first to use it during the war, and it, later on, went common due to its impact. A box of 500 darts was placed in a cockpit, and the pilot had to pull a string to release the darts on the enemies. These darts could easily wreck the body from head to toe, causing severe damage. But they were later eliminated from use due to their blatant inaccuracy.

Periscope Rifle

Periscope rifle was like the mother of all inventions during the first world war. It could fire hundreds of rounds of ammunition a minute. During trench warfare, the troops got stuck in their chambers. The trench war became horrible. As soon as a person was exposed from their chamber, they would be shot to death by the opponent.

The periscope rifle allowed to attack the opponent without being countered. They varied in designs but had a common element- a reflective mirror that allowed the soldier to look down the weapon even from a safe distance. It had a great frame weight, which helped establish control over the gun. Its maximum range was 100 yards, but it was very effective. It was developed to keep the needs of the troops in trench warfare in view.

The great war was a bloody war that took many hopes and lives with it, and it brought subsequent changes in the weaponry and led to the cause of a more horrible war, the second great war.