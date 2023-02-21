The Missing Plane That was Never Found

Photo of an Airplane Photo by Andrew Palmer on Unsplash

You have probably read about countless missing person cases. You may even have come across news of someone’s dog getting lost as they went out for a walk. But have you ever heard about a plane disappearing at the airport while it was parked?

On May 25, 2003, a Boeing 727 went missing from Angola. The mystery surrounding the disappearance has no valid explanation to date. It may seem inconceivable today. How is it that a stolen or crashed aircraft has never been found? And who stole it?

An Aircraft Worth $1 Million

A little backstory about how the Boeing 727 vanished has aroused several theories. It all began in 2002 when a South African businessman, Keith Irwin, came to Miami to buy a plane.

Angola’s diamond mines required fuel to be delivered by plane. At the time, things were a mess in the country because of the civil war. Nonetheless, Irwin located a 25-year-old Boeing 727–223, with registration N844AA, that American Airlines was retiring from service.

It was in good condition and immensely significant because it had been around since the country’s earliest days. The purchase price was $1 million, with a $125,000 down payment that had to be paid upfront.

Irwin flew to Angola’s capital, Luanda, along with the company’s hired crew. The accommodation, however, was not appropriate for the staff because there was a war going on in the country. As a result, the crew slowly returned to Miami.

The Paranoid Businessman

Consequently, Irwin was left to deal with the Angolan crew by himself. A shocking turn of events led to him being stalked repeatedly. He did not expect such a thing to happen. The situation intensified to the point that an unknown person entered his hotel room. In one of the investigations, he said,

“I started yelling and whoever it was, ran.”

Irwin got paranoid and immediately left Angola for good. This meant that the Boeing 727 was left all by itself — with no one to take responsibility for it. The original owner, Maury Joseph, from Miami, brought on board, a new manager named Ben Padilla. When he arrived in Luanda, he took over the controls of the plane.

At this point, the Boeing 727 was progressively becoming more dysfunctional. Upon finding out that the plane had many problems, Padilla employed a local mechanic crew to fix it. It wasn’t until a few months later that the aircraft was ready for flight.

The Air Gemini crew was scheduled to fly the aircraft on May 26, 2003, but found it already gone when they arrived. It quickly became apparent that Boeing 727’s grim fate had something unimaginable in store for it.

The Shocking Turn of Events

On Saturday, May 25, 2003, just before sunset, air traffic controllers at Quatro de Fevereiro International Airport, in Angola, noticed something quite strange. This same Boeing 727–223 was taxiing erratically on one of the runways. It is hard to understand how that could happen without any contact with air traffic controllers?

As it turned out, Padilla and a mechanic, both of whom were not pilots, were the only ones aboard. As per the 727’s engineering, it requires a minimum of three skilled crew members to fly. People were left baffled by the events that unfolded. Does it seem possible that such a thing could happen without any notification?

Since it was just two years after the tragic event of 9/11, the US was concerned. Was it another terrorist attack? Did someone hijack the plane? The questions were endless, and there were no answers.

It was even noted that the plane had enough fuel for a flight of at least 2,400 kilometers. Thus, it was able to be near the vast areas of Angola. There are only two possibilities for an aircraft, either it will land or crash.

In this case, it was determined that the Boeing 727 was not at any airport, so the landing explanation was invalid. The plane may have crashed, resulting in the discovery of the wreckage, but no traces were found since it went missing in 2003. If both possibilities were ruled out, then where did the aircraft go?

Who Was Responsible?

To this day, only one plane larger than 727 has disappeared without a trace. Many believed that it was undoubtedly a case of theft, led by none other than Padilla himself. Did Padilla use this desperate opportunity to his advantage?

It was assumed that he might have done it for financial gains. A few of Padilla’s friends claimed that he flew the aircraft to an airstrip near the Tanzanian border: a possible location for the sale of parts from the Boeing 727. Again, this assumption was only a guess, and no one could blame him.

Initial investigations claimed that Joseph hired Padilla to recoup his losses through an insurance scheme. As it turned out, Joseph appears to have been familiar with fraud. In this case, however, Joseph called the FBI and volunteered to take a lie detector test. The experiment turned out to be a success, leaving the investigators puzzled.

A suspected hijacking was also ruled out because if it had ever been hijacked, it never made its intended destination. The speculation wound down gradually after weeks without clues or sightings pulled into months. As the search, bulletin, and interrogation cycle of a global security alert slowed down, the FBI closed its investigation in 2005.

For the most part, people today believe that the plane must have crashed into the Atlantic Ocean. Apart from this one theory, none of the theories could ever explain the mysterious disappearance of Boeing 727. Despite its many speculations, no one could ever conclude the reality behind the case. Eighteen years later, this mystery remains unsolved.