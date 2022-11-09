Opinion: What do you do to make your love life thrilling?

A great question to ask!

In this answer, I will reveal to you, according to my experience and my relationship, the 3 secrets to having a thrilling love life.

So let's go!

Love Cottonbro Studio

Secret No. 1: How do I create desire?

At the beginning of the relationship, the desire is always present. We make love every day, even several times a day. But now time passes, and the flame of desire becomes weaker and weaker.

So how do I restart the machine on the first day?

The answer is in two words -"The lack".

Lack creates desire. So put some distance between you and your partner. Sleep in a separate bed.

Spend a few days with your best friend. Take a vacation alone.

But there is one rule and one important point. Explain the process to your partner. He/She shouldn't feel like you're punishing him or that you're not good with him.

Tell him clearly:

"To better get to know each other, I wish to put a little space between us.!"

Secret No 2: Novelty and surprises

Humans love novelty.

Humans don't like to be bored.

Humans hate routine.

So do new activities as a couple!

For instance :

Cook with your partner

Go for a weekend at the beach

Join an association

These activities will be perfect for adding something new to your relationship.

Also, don't forget the little surprises.

Restaurant invitations

Tickets for the latest movie

Go get him at work

naughty outfits

Spontaneous gifts

These surprises don't cost much...

But they have a big effect!

Secret No 3: Have a goal, a goal, a dream in common

There is nothing stronger and more thrilling in a relationship than looking in the same direction.

A couple who has projects in common is much less likely to separate or be bored together. So choose your common dream together.

It can be :

A travel

Start a business

Move to a new country

In short…

Definitely find something that both of you are passionate about…And make it an objective, a goal, or a dream for your couple.