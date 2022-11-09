Opinion: What do you do to make your love life thrilling?

A great question to ask!
In this answer, I will reveal to you, according to my experience and my relationship, the 3 secrets to having a thrilling love life.
So let's go!
Secret No. 1: How do I create desire?
At the beginning of the relationship, the desire is always present. We make love every day, even several times a day. But now time passes, and the flame of desire becomes weaker and weaker.
So how do I restart the machine on the first day?
The answer is in two words -"The lack".
Lack creates desire. So put some distance between you and your partner. Sleep in a separate bed.
Spend a few days with your best friend. Take a vacation alone.
But there is one rule and one important point. Explain the process to your partner. He/She shouldn't feel like you're punishing him or that you're not good with him.
Tell him clearly:
"To better get to know each other, I wish to put a little space between us.!"
Secret No 2: Novelty and surprises
- Humans love novelty.
- Humans don't like to be bored.
- Humans hate routine.
So do new activities as a couple!
For instance :
- Cook with your partner
- Go for a weekend at the beach
- Join an association
These activities will be perfect for adding something new to your relationship.
Also, don't forget the little surprises.
- Restaurant invitations
- Tickets for the latest movie
- Go get him at work
- naughty outfits
- Spontaneous gifts
These surprises don't cost much...
But they have a big effect!
Secret No 3: Have a goal, a goal, a dream in common
There is nothing stronger and more thrilling in a relationship than looking in the same direction.
A couple who has projects in common is much less likely to separate or be bored together. So choose your common dream together.
It can be :
- A travel
- Start a business
- Move to a new country
In short…
Definitely find something that both of you are passionate about…And make it an objective, a goal, or a dream for your couple.
