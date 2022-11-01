Opinion: Bitter or Better, "It's a Choice"

Abdullah Ali Akbar Reja
You Either Get Bitter, or You Get Better.
“It’s that simple. You either take what has been dealt to you and allow it to make you a better person, or you allow it to tear you down. The choice does not belong to fate, it belongs to you.”- Josh Shipp

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=437VrK_0iskepvM00
Chinese templeBelle Co

Sometimes questions arise in our minds, “I feel like I'm wasting my life." How can I change this situation?”

A small story may change this thinking. Let's have a look.

Once a traveler enters a Buddhist temple on a cold morning. He approaches a monk and says to him:

Traveler - "Have you ever felt like you wasted your life?"

Monk - Never. Why?

Traveler - "I feel like I'm wasting mine. Please tell me how to stop wasting my life. "

Monk - “Look at your shoes."

Traveler - "What do they have?"

Monk - "Have you seen how dirty they are?" You are not worthy.

Traveler - "How can I become worthy?"

Monk - “Come back to me with a clean pair of shoes and I'll tell you how to stop wasting your life.

Traveler-"I do not see the link."

Monk - Trust me. Until tomorrow.

The traveler returns home, grabs another pair of shoes, rubs them impeccably, and sets them aside for the next day.

On the road to the temple, he steps into a puddle of mud and ruins his shoes. He continues on his way to the temple.

Monk - Show me your shoes. They are still dirty. That's not good enough. Come in with a clean pair of shoes and I'll tell you how to stop wasting your life.

The traveler returns home and stays up all night to find the best solution that will allow him to keep his shoes clean. He applies stain repellent to them, wraps them in a plastic bag, and starts his ascent but ends up dirtying them on the way to the temple.

The monk refuses again.

"But you don't understand I.."

The rules are clear. Try again tomorrow.

Determined to win against the monk, he buys a brand new pair, puts them in his bag, and puts them on just before entering the temple.

-Show me your shoes.

He walks proudly.

"Do you think I'm stupid?" There are no scratches on these shoes. You cheated. Try again dem-

The traveler cracks.

"It's not possible. The path is completely muddy and full of dirt. No matter how hard I try, there's no way I'm getting here with a clean pair of shoes. "

The monk smiles.

- You understood.

"Understood what?"

“You feel like you're wasting your life trying to achieve the impossible. There is no perfect path in life. Things don't always go as planned, and you have to live with it. There are certain goals that you will not be able to achieve.

It would be best if you learned to accept this truth. Instead of avoiding ruining your life, figure out how to get your shoes dirty while having fun. That's how you'll stop wasting it.

The traveler thinks a bit and then leaves in silence. Just before closing the door, he replies:

"You owe me three pairs of shoes."

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# life story# short story# truth of life# seo# motivation

Comments / 0

Published by

Founder CEO of IFRAZ.BD 9+ Years of Professional Industrial Engineer in Apparel Industry Besides that, I am a Digital Marketing Professional, Blogger, Graphics Designer, Content Creator, Affiliate Marketing Experts, and Article Writer.

New York, NY
110 followers

More from Abdullah Ali Akbar Reja

Resiliency in Life

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Being positive is difficult because, by definition, life is not always positive, and in this adventure that is each journey of life, we are constantly confronted with ups and downs. To move forward serenely, know how to find in yourself the stability that underlies all positivism.

Read full story

Product Review: "WooCommerce Plugin Review with Elementor"

(Note: This article is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. This is a personal user experience overview on the product. Thanks!) The finest WordPress plugin for building an e-commerce website is WooCommerce. Installing and maintaining it is quite simple. Installation is a pretty easy process. The documentation is quite straightforward and simple to comprehend. We can include cutting-edge features and tweak the programs to suit our demands. Order management is fairly simple. Extension plugins are available to expand the functionality of e-commerce. Functionalities like shipping, billing, marketing, etc. can be added.

Read full story
1 comments

Freelancers should know before they start freelancing

Freelancing is now the most beautiful profession. Today, tens of thousands of households around the country are moving towards prosperity through freelance work. Many friends have to be freelancers. But do you realize what you want to achieve before you become freelance?

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: What is the meaning of giving roses?

To give roses, you have to go to quality nurseries or florists. The beauty of the flower will determine the elegance of the whole, that is, in the event that we are talking about bouquets or floral centers made with these plants, since the roses can be given as gifts in units, by pair, 6 by 6...

Read full story

Boosting Website Traffic: Strategies That May Help

The Google or Alexa bar integrated into web browsers is frequently used by surfers, making it simpler to search and explore the Internet. However, how many of these bars have the "overall page rank" indicator, which displays the page's relevance or ranking?

Read full story
1 comments

Book Review: An Amazing Way to Deal with Change in Life and In Work

When we talk about the different changes that, as people, we must face during various stages of our lives, whether sentimental or work, among many others, we realize that it is not easy. For this reason, we begin to experience various emotions. Such emotions as those we can recognize in the text of Who Moved My Cheese? which at the same time is very useful as a guide to facing these changes.

Read full story

Opinion: How to Create a Good Quality Freelancer Profile in 2022

Freelance platforms are a great way to find work, but after signing up, don't rush to complete your profile. Think about it: you are one of the millions of freelancers registered on several sites. If your profile is incomplete, hard to read, or poorly designed, your potential clients will move on to the next freelancer.

Read full story

Opinion: Secret to Having a Loving Relationship

Several aspects contribute to the formation of a loving relationship. It certainly helps if two people have an interest in how they want to spend their time. It also helps if they share ideas about religion or spirituality, politics, the environment, abortion, and personal development.

Read full story
1 comments

Movie Review: “The Batman”

Starring Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz, “The Batman” was one of the most anticipated films of recent years. We examine the movie "The Batman" directed by Matt Reeves, from the script to the atmosphere, from the actors to the costumes, and by comparing it with Christopher Nolan's Batman series.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Stress is a Part of Life

Stress, in the negative sense, is the root cause of all problems. Stress, in the positive sense, is the galvanizing force for all creative and constructive activities. Stress relief has to be achieved– it is both art and science!

Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

Frank James, who carried out the shooting in the New York subway, caught

It has been reported that Frank James, who carried out the Brooklyn subway attack in New York City, USA, was caught by the police in the East Village area of ​​New York. Breaking news! New York Mayor Eric Adams announced that 62-year-old Frank R. James, who injured 23 people in the attack on the Brooklyn subway, was taken into custody.

Read full story

Opinion: Simple tips may help to release tension by tidying the travel bags before going out

Mother and Daughter Folding ClothesVlada Karpovich. (Note: This article contains affiliate links. If you choose to purchase the product through these links, it will help me earn a small amount of money — at no extra cost to you. Thanks!)

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: How to keep yourself calm in difficult times

Life is a mixture of good and unpleasant experiences. A mixture of happiness and tears, that is to say, you will not be using scissors to scrape off wickedness and tears. Because this is what life is all about. Because it is evil and sorrowful, we turn to good and joy.

Read full story
20 comments

Product Review: "Android TV Stick"

(Note: This article contains affiliate links. If you choose to purchase the books through these links, it will help me earn a small amount of money — at no extra cost to you. Thanks!)

Read full story

As Russia's continued aggression and war in Ukraine progresses: Is Russia in the mud in Ukraine?

Russian President Vladimir Putin at a press conferenceBy Neel Dhanesha. As Russia's continued aggression and war in Ukraine progresses, it is clear that the situation will become even more dangerous in the coming days. Not only will this happen on the battlefield, but the potential for danger lies in the potential situation inside Russia and Putin's behavior. Even then, the effects of the war on the global economy will continue to grow. Due to this, the war in Ukraine will become more and more terrible in the coming days. Wherever we are, the heat of this war will come upon us. It has already begun to burn.

Read full story

How to understand if someone hacks a Google account

PCMag - How to Manage Your Google Privacy SettingsBy Eric Griffith, PCMag. Everyone has a Gmail account when they first access the internet. Almost everyone uses Gmail for other Internet services as well. There are four ways to check if someone else has taken the key to this very important account.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy