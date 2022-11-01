Opinion: Bitter or Better, "It's a Choice"

You Either Get Bitter, or You Get Better.

“It’s that simple. You either take what has been dealt to you and allow it to make you a better person, or you allow it to tear you down. The choice does not belong to fate, it belongs to you.”- Josh Shipp

Chinese temple Belle Co

Sometimes questions arise in our minds, “I feel like I'm wasting my life." How can I change this situation?”

A small story may change this thinking. Let's have a look.

Once a traveler enters a Buddhist temple on a cold morning. He approaches a monk and says to him:

Traveler - "Have you ever felt like you wasted your life?"

Monk - Never. Why?

Traveler - "I feel like I'm wasting mine. Please tell me how to stop wasting my life. "

Monk - “Look at your shoes."

Traveler - "What do they have?"

Monk - "Have you seen how dirty they are?" You are not worthy.

Traveler - "How can I become worthy?"

Monk - “Come back to me with a clean pair of shoes and I'll tell you how to stop wasting your life.

Traveler-"I do not see the link."

Monk - Trust me. Until tomorrow.

The traveler returns home, grabs another pair of shoes, rubs them impeccably, and sets them aside for the next day.

On the road to the temple, he steps into a puddle of mud and ruins his shoes. He continues on his way to the temple.

Monk - Show me your shoes. They are still dirty. That's not good enough. Come in with a clean pair of shoes and I'll tell you how to stop wasting your life.

The traveler returns home and stays up all night to find the best solution that will allow him to keep his shoes clean. He applies stain repellent to them, wraps them in a plastic bag, and starts his ascent but ends up dirtying them on the way to the temple.

The monk refuses again.

"But you don't understand I.."

The rules are clear. Try again tomorrow.

Determined to win against the monk, he buys a brand new pair, puts them in his bag, and puts them on just before entering the temple.

-Show me your shoes.

He walks proudly.

"Do you think I'm stupid?" There are no scratches on these shoes. You cheated. Try again dem-

The traveler cracks.

"It's not possible. The path is completely muddy and full of dirt. No matter how hard I try, there's no way I'm getting here with a clean pair of shoes. "

The monk smiles.

- You understood.

"Understood what?"

“You feel like you're wasting your life trying to achieve the impossible. There is no perfect path in life. Things don't always go as planned, and you have to live with it. There are certain goals that you will not be able to achieve.

It would be best if you learned to accept this truth. Instead of avoiding ruining your life, figure out how to get your shoes dirty while having fun. That's how you'll stop wasting it.

The traveler thinks a bit and then leaves in silence. Just before closing the door, he replies:

"You owe me three pairs of shoes."