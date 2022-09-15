Resiliency in Life

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content.

Being positive is difficult because, by definition, life is not always positive, and in this adventure that is each journey of life, we are constantly confronted with ups and downs. To move forward serenely, know how to find in yourself the stability that underlies all positivism.

Resilience in Life Photo by Nina Uhlikova

We all know an old Taoist fable about a farmer with one horse. It goes like this:

A farmer had only one horse. One day, his horse ran away.

His neighbors said, “I’m so sorry. This is such bad news. You must be so upset.”

The man just said, “We’ll see.”

A few days later, his horse came back with twenty wild horses following. The man and his son corralled all twenty-one horses.

His neighbors said, “Congratulations! This is such good news. You must be so happy!”

The man just said, “We’ll see.”

One of the wild horses kicked the man’s only son, breaking both his legs.

His neighbors said, “I’m so sorry. This is such bad news. You must be so upset.”

The man just said, “We’ll see.”

The country went to war, and every able-bodied young man was drafted to fight. The war was terrible and killed every young man, but the farmer’s son was spared since his broken legs prevented him from being drafted.

His neighbors said, “Congratulations! This is such good news. You must be so happy!”

The man just said, “We’ll see…”

Why is this farmer so crazy, you ask?

What's up with this insane farmer, though, is that he has genuinely grown resilient.

His resiliency has grown. He is tenacious! He is reliable, prepared, and whatever.

We all understand that he will look the future squarely in the eyes. Which demand "Bring it on."

The farmer has learned that any rapidly increasing pleasure or Gut-wrenching defeat doesn't define who he is; it just shows where he is.

The farmer is aware that life's experiences only serve to clarify his objectives. He decides which direction to go in next. Every end, for the farmer, is a new beginning.

Inner stability is what we must all aim for in order to face the conflicts, the balance of power, the stakes, the ambitions, or the failures that any path of professional and private life necessarily implies. And this stability cannot come from outside because nothing is stable, everything is always in motion, in our life contexts.

But you can work on yourself, on your view of the world, in order to develop inner stability so deep that nothing can dislodge you. What do we mean by inner stability? The ability to remain confident, serene, and stable in the face of all these situations in life that bog us down in negativity and passivity, in the face of trials that suddenly seem too hard to bear.

Be confident

''Having confidence'' in one's future is a complex thing since we are made up of doubts, fears, flaws, and lack of self-confidence, and our future, in this sense, always has a negative possibility. But if you understand that your inner positioning changes your vision of the future and therefore your horizon in itself, you gain access to the greatest of truths and freedoms: you are the one who draws the rest.

Whatever you want, give it to yourself. Do not expect anything from others, nor from your company, your network, or from projects that you never put in place. No, the expectation, the demand, you must have them towards yourself and, with confidence, understand that your future will be what you want it to be. Because when you don't have confidence in your future, it's because you consider your future in a form of helplessness. We, therefore, put ourselves in a position of passivity.

Girls with confidence iStock

What is the passive state?

Not responding to life events. Waiting or putting ourselves on hold for things beyond our control. Welcoming professional or private trials without seeking solutions above all within oneself. Passivity, we all have it more or less deep inside us. Sequel to our early childhood, trauma to our societal development. To get out of it, you must identify the moments when you fall into a form of passivity and understand how much this feeds the problem.

Always seek to find a solution. And that solution can only be found in ground that is trodden on with confidence. Rely on what reassures you to build this positive feeling about the future: for some, spirituality, for others religion, your successes, your lucky star... Find elements that push you to have confidence in your path. Look for what gives you confidence. This is the first stone of your inner stability: the ability to look to the future in the welcome and confident in the future.

Don't let yourself be demolished

Do not give power to those around you: professional organizations such as colleagues or individuals sharing your professional daily life in particular. When you allow yourself to be mistreated by a tyrannical boss, when you silently accept derogatory comments, you are accepting behavior that hurts you. Somewhere you authorize this behavior by this acceptance. Take a break, step aside, and know how to refuse what is costing you negative emotions.

It is not a question of entering into infinite conflicts, or of being in constant power struggles, but of refusing to have a certain position in the face of what is at stake. Let's take a recurring example from corporate professional life. You are a salesperson, you have worked on a file for a long time, and you know that it is well finished and well put together. For some reason, independent of you, your client isn't signing. Your hierarchy then questions you and explains to you that you have to prove yourself. A behavior of acceptance, an unstable positioning would be to accept the remark and return to work by telling yourself in your strong interior: "I must prove myself, I am not optimal, the customers do not sign, we do not happy with me”.

Change position!

Do not give this power to an entourage who seeks to touch emotional levers to precisely make you go straight. However, you must above all move forward and do your best for your own professional development. In this case, an internal positioning is to hear the words of your hierarchy knowing that, in the background, it is a managerial technique. And to set out again in your next challenge without having in mind to prove yourself since it is not about YOUR failure. You know that your client did not sign for a reason external to you, do not accept in your strong interior that one imputes it to you. You don't have to say it, you can welcome remarks with the same smile.

But inside, you must welcome it differently and with distance. Because if you put yourself in the position of having to prove your place, you question your presence.

Any hierarchy has techniques to boost its teams. If you come across the right company, it will come through recognition and inspiration. But these companies are rare. So if in your professional environment, you are pushed forward by pressure, stress, or never-kept promises, keep in mind that they are following their own strategies! The other has over me the power that I give him; know not to give it away.

Decide your future

Inwardly, in your consciousness, decide. Decide on your next professional steps, your ambitions, and your projects. Decide and formulate first and foremost for yourself what you wish to give yourself. And, regardless of society and what it imposes on us as a model, regardless of the inequality of opportunity present in certain sectors or the shortcomings that you feel you have, be a being who decides and who does not submit. When you have decided, build.

What you lack, look for it but do not accept any limits, neither those that are posed to you nor yours, interior, and federated by your fears.

What prevails over everything is to feel decided, to build, and to move forward according to your own plan. Whoever you are, wherever you are on the societal scale, whatever community you belong to, you are the first guarantor of your own success, but you must decide it and, with stability, set out on your way.