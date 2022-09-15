Product Review: "WooCommerce Plugin Review with Elementor"

Abdullah Ali Akbar Reja
(Note: This article is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. This is a personal user experience overview on the product. Thanks!)

The finest WordPress plugin for building an e-commerce website is WooCommerce. Installing and maintaining it is quite simple. Installation is a pretty easy process. The documentation is quite straightforward and simple to comprehend. We can include cutting-edge features and tweak the programs to suit our demands. Order management is fairly simple. Extension plugins are available to expand the functionality of e-commerce. Functionalities like shipping, billing, marketing, etc. can be added.

What is the best about WooCommerce?

There are very few problems with the WooCommerce plugin's functionality. As was previously said, as soon as the plugin is installed, it automatically generates all of the pages required for a store without any input from the user. Although these pages can be easily altered, they initially lack the customizability that would be required for the store to function properly.

Regardless of how comfortable a user is with WordPress, there are other aspects like coupons, stock levels, tax, and payment choices that are fairly simple to set up. These areas are simple to explore and may be found on the WordPress admin page.

For WooCommerce, there are a ton of plugins that can be loaded that are both free and paid for, adding even more capability. Shipping label printing, Sensei Pro (WC Paid Courses), and WooCommerce Invoice Payments are a few of my personal favorites.

What is the imperfection of WooCommerce?

The Woocommerce plugin does not appear to be highly customizable at first glance. Once the plugin is installed, it creates pages for the website such as cart, shop, and check out. The fact that these pages are only shortcodes and cannot be changed makes them difficult for beginners to use Elementor.

One may, however, alter practically all of the aspects by building new sites in place of the WooCommerce pages that are generated. To accomplish this, either uses the Elementor page builder or the WordPress editor in combination with the WooCommerce Blocks plugin. The advanced tab of settings is where you may modify where the WooCommerce plugin routes each page.

First of all, this is nothing out of the ordinary in terms of creating in Elementor; it is simply typical constructing in Elementor with new WooCommerce widgets. Within the Elementor templates area, templates may also be made for each product page or the products archive page.

Second, using the WooCommerce Blocks plugin, you can create these new pages directly within the WordPress editor. This plugin provides drag-and-droppable blocks for the user to use in the WordPress editor. These blocks are not very customizable, which is where WooCommerce Colors, another plugin, comes in. The user can alter the color of nearly all of the WooCommerce elements by using WooCommerce Colors, which adds new sections to a website's customized menu.

Recommendations to others considering WooCommerce:

If you want to sell things on your website, the WooCommerce plugin is unquestionably something I would recommend. If you plan to construct the store using Elementor, you will need some background understanding of the software.

I advise anyone planning to use WooCommerce to keep in mind that tax rates and categories are not pre-configured; instead, they must be created manually. On the plus side, WooCommerce is simple to use and there are often attractive designs from web design professionals available in the various stores that sell WooCommerce themes.

What problems is WooCommerce solving and how is that benefiting you?

WooCommerce has certain areas where custom code needs to be modified, either in terms of color or removal. For instance, custom CSS code needs to be deleted from the breadcrumbs WooCommerce generates (such as shop > mens > product). Users who have never worked with custom code before might find this to be confusing.

I made the decision to use WooCommerce in order to reach clients directly without having to pay commissions as sales platforms only accept a certain type of payment and fee. WooCommerce gives users the flexibility to manage sales and customer service however they see fit.

Published by

Founder CEO of IFRAZ.BD 8+ Years of Professional Industrial Engineer in Apparel Industry Besides that, I am a Digital Marketing Professional, Blogger, Graphics Designer, Content Creator, Affiliate Marketing Experts, and Article Writer.

New York, NY
106 followers

