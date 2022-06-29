Boosting Website Traffic: Strategies That May Help

The Google or Alexa bar integrated into web browsers is frequently used by surfers, making it simpler to search and explore the Internet. However, how many of these bars have the "overall page rank" indicator, which displays the page's relevance or ranking?

The most important consideration when searching is the total page rank in directories like Google, Yahoo, or Alexa. It determines which website or page should appear at the top of the results for a keyword search. In essence, the search engine determines the importance of the website.

Consider creating a webpage that provides users with relevant, in-depth, and understandable information. When you search for your website's theme, you think your page deserves high priority and that it ought to appear in the top 20 results.

Well, life may be harsh at times. Google will give your website a 1/10 significance rating if you don't optimize it for a certain term and don't have enough inbound links pointing users to it. Never give up. It is still worthwhile to fight for it. Several factors determine the page rank of a website.

First, the Internet is not like the streets of a city: if you put your "shop" in a busy street, people will drop by your place. No visit to the Internet is a coincidence. You have to create your links from other sites (inbound links). You also have to increase your website's internal linking so visitors can "hang around" on your site. So your first factor for page rank is the linking of your page.

Secondly, pages that attract more users (i.e., the number of unique daily users) are more important in the "eyes" of the search engines. The dependent variable in our equation grows directly proportional to the inbound links. As a result, page rank rises along with the number of unique users.

Finally, relative, focused content increases the importance of your page (page rank). Initially, every page you add to your site increases the overall page rank of the whole before you start adding in-context hyperlinks, "in-context" hyperlinks because, according to Google authorities, the hyperlinks that you place inside the content of the page are accepted as more valuable.

Briefly, on the web, there are no lucky days, no coincidences, or no serendipities. If you want website traffic on your page, you have to create it yourself. You must provide quality, focused, original content and increase the number of inbound links.

The website traffic on your site will increase automatically depending on the other variables. Finally, one day you will look at your site and see that the page rank has jumped from 1 to 4, or even higher. Then you will understand that "La vita e bella."

Strategies That Will Boost Website Traffic

You created a website with care and posted it online on the Internet. All that's left to do is wait to see who stops by.

Right?

No!

It would be best if you took action to encourage visitors to your website.

There are plenty of ways to generate traffic to your website, but I will concentrate on only three of them; they tend to produce very quick (if not instantaneous) results.

The three strategies are:

Purchasing Website Traffic

Distribute information and offers to those on your email list.

Request reciprocal links or endorsements

Buy traffic for your website.

As the name implies, you will have to part with some cash when using this tactic.

You can place advertisements for your website on other websites similar to yours, or you can place advertisements for your website on search engines. This way, when someone is searching for a product similar to the one you are selling or promoting, your website's ad will appear in front of them. Therefore, you will be able to target people from your niche, and these "targeted" people have a higher potential to buy your product because they were already looking for it.

You only have to pay for the advertisement when they click the link. Such ads are known as Pay Per Click (PPC) advertisements. Some of the highly recommended PPC ad sites are:

Google AdWords

Yahoo! Search Marketing

Miva (formerly findout.com)

Goclick

When choosing a PPC, make sure that it offers tracking software that helps you find out how useful it is to you. This way, you will be able to choose the ones that are more profitable and eliminate those that are not.

Send offers to the mailing list

According to Brian Campbell, a successful Internet marketing expert, and best-selling author, you can't promote anything online without first collecting the email addresses of your website visitors.

According to him, you shouldn't try to attract even one person to your website without having a system in place to record their name and email address.

You need to capture most of the email addresses of your incoming traffic because it is more than likely that they will not buy anything from you on their first visit to your website, and they might never return! To prevent that, you offer them something they would like to sign up for (like some valuable information for FREE, and it's VERY important to deliver what you promise!).

After that, provide them with more free information and sandwich them with marketing pitches to keep their interest. One email from you will bring most of them back to your website!

A word of caution here: do not overwhelm your email list clients with too many promotional offers. You will lose your credibility. You should send them the valuable free stuff in between offers, so they will want to read your emails.

REQUEST RECIPROCAL LINKS/ENDORSEMENTS

There are thousands of websites out there that are selling products similar to yours. Instead of thinking that they are your competition, think of them as your potential partners; ask them to promote your product in return for you promoting theirs. These website owners can help you in several ways.

They can put links and banners on your website in exchange for you putting theirs on it. Or, they can add your link to their website, and you can then pay them a previously agreed commission when they produce a sale for you.

Or, they can send an email to their email list, endorsing and promoting your product while you do the same for them.

Such "deals" are known as Joint Ventures (JV deals), one of the most powerful strategies you can use to send more traffic to your website.

Try out these strategies for your websites. Better results are produced when all three marketing approaches are used together. You might want to try these out, see which one works better for you, and then concentrate more on that one. Combined with other marketing methods, these three strategies can sky-rocket your website's popularity and sales and make you a very happy online business person.