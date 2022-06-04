Book Review: An Amazing Way to Deal with Change in Life and In Work

When we talk about the different changes that, as people, we must face during various stages of our lives, whether sentimental or work, among many others, we realize that it is not easy. For this reason, we begin to experience various emotions. Such emotions as those we can recognize in the text of Who Moved My Cheese? which at the same time is very useful as a guide to facing these changes.

Who Moved My Cheese? It is a book by Spencer Johnson that tells us about change and resistance to change, initially written in 1998.

There are four types of personalities and attitudes. We refer mainly to the characters in this story, Who Moved My Cheese? Their names are SNIPER and SLIPPER, both mice, HAW and HEM, Lilliputians.

There are four personalities that we often represent ourselves at the moment when we are going through a process of change or transition. That is to say, Snoopy and Sneaky are mice that express people in general who do not dedicate themselves to thinking 100 times about things or the steps to follow in the face of these changes. They were represented as faithful workers, capable of adapting to any situation, and above all, fear and insecurity did not prevail over their decision-making.

However, in the book Who Moved My Cheese? We meet two Lilliputians in the other corner, represented by the names of Hem and Haw. Through these characters, it is possible to identify two types of people; both were partners in their work, but unlike mice, only one, HAW, represents perseverance and the desire to move forward in the face of change processes. In other words, when he saw that he had no other solution than to get out of his comfort state to look for his cheese, he realized that fears could not disable us from continuing to do things or rather to continue living in a world in constant changes.

Unlike his great partner, HEM, who sees himself trapped by his fears and his insecurities and, at the same time, his resistance to change, he kept getting trapped in a "vicious circle." It is worth saying that given the attitudes adopted by the latter, we can observe a type of personality that, in the face of negativity, prefers to remain stagnant and not continue, not evolve and therefore not develop and adapt to something as inevitable as change.

Thus, after describing these four personalities personified by mice and Lilliputians, we observe that they reflect how we behave in difficult situations, such as the one we mainly find in reading. It happens to us, especially when they take us out of our state of comfort and cause us to take a break in what we could call a routine in how we behave and how we act and cope with the situation.

It is mainly the problem surrounding the reading, since we find ourselves, through the characters, with different ways of acting. Some get angry, they can get frustrated, or they see the situation as a negative factor in their lives, from which they do not dare to leave due to the fears that haunt them. But we also find ourselves with emotions linked to positive factors when we are faced with this problem, "or CHANGE," when they cause us a break in our state of comfort and conformity. We can also experience positive feelings and emotions, such as those we were able to detect in the text. Resistance to change.

Despite this, this great conflict caused the characters to experience these emotions, generating instability, which did not allow reality to be realized. Seeing this was just a step towards success or failure, depending on the behavior and attitude adopted in the situation.

Finally, we can clearly understand from this text mainly the following ideas to finish this summary/analysis since it is the best way to graph the teachings or learning that this reading can leave us.

Reflections on the book: Who Moved My Cheese?

We all, as human beings, need to find our way, and even if we don't want to, we will always find ourselves in situations, as was shown in this story, that is when they take us out of our state of comfort, and a process of "change" is inspired.

We must learn to understand change processes as an opportunity for our development, both at work and the family level or the sentimental level. Understand it as something positive for our success.

Although fear and uncertainty are inevitable in the face of change or transition processes, we must learn to work with them. It does not prevail in our way of adapting and understanding change; the desire must prevail to experience something new.

Also, we must be able to understand that many times thinking about the decision that we must make, in these cases, is not very good since it makes us question things that, in the first instance, seem to be the way out and that work as a solution. But unfortunately, given the insecurity that we cause ourselves, due to the questioning done a thousand times, we let a great opportunity to get out of the "labyrinth in search of our new path" pass by.

Finally, understand change as something constant and as a complement to our personal-professional growth.