Opinion: Stress is a Part of Life

Abdullah Ali Akbar Reja

Stress, in the negative sense, is the root cause of all problems.
Stress, in the positive sense, is the galvanizing force for all creative and constructive activities.
Stress relief has to be achieved– it is both art and science!

Girl in Stress,Image by - Ho Chi Minh, Pixabay.

When you manage stress, the negative tendencies fall apart. And when this happens, relief is the natural outcome.

You manage stress relief over any particular issue. Soon you are upset over another issue, which means that your mind requires further tuning. Any temporary gain is no gain at all. You don’t like sending the vehicle to the garage for repairs every other day. You seek the advice of the mechanic for a permanent solution. Stress relief measures that you adopt must chisel out a new personality in you, from your existing confusing setup.

First of all, you have to scan your personality in an impartial manner- observe yourself from a distance. Be not afraid to own your shortcomings. It is time to remove the damaged bricks in your personality and replace them with new ones! Analyze the activities of your day and begin the process of building your skills, one by one. Do not try so many things simultaneously.

BalconyImage from Pixabay

It is true that the fast pace of the modern materialistic world gives rise to various types of stress. But we cannot walk back. We have to catch up with the times. Stress relief is not in inaction, but in participating in the action in an intelligent manner, by absolutely being clear about “what to do” and “what not to do” things. For that, you have to develop your time management concepts, information, and leadership skills and engage yourself in practical creativity. Let the mind go wherever it is necessary, and stop wandering aimlessly.

Once that smooth and even level is achieved, all the related functions like problem-solving, decision making, and communications skills become easy. You will also find remarkable improvement in your memory.

Stress varies in degree from individual to individual. So, the stress relief measures cannot be the same for all. The response to any particular situation varies. This apart, stress need not carry the connotation of sadness always. A happy event may also cause you tremendous stress. Winning a huge lottery will give you lots of stress, but relief for your creditors!

Let the stress relief measures that you adopt lead you to become a cheerful personality. Take it, stress is a part of life. Life is to be lived in its trials & tribulations, in its duty and beauty!

