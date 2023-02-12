Inspiring Women in Sci-Tech Take Oath as New U.S. Citizens in San Francisco

Photo by Felix Uribo

San Francisco saw an inspiring scene on a recent afternoon as dozens of women in the science and technology field were sworn in as new U.S. citizens. The ceremony, which was held at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, was a testament to the hard work and dedication of these women who have chosen to make the United States their home.



According to the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), the women come from various countries including India, China, and the Philippines. Many of them are engineers, scientists, and tech professionals who have been working in the Silicon Valley for years and have now decided to take the next step and become U.S. citizens.



The naturalization ceremony was a special moment for these women, who have dedicated their careers to advancing technology and science in the United States. They took the Oath of Allegiance and pledged to support and defend the Constitution and laws of the United States, while also pledging to renounce any prior allegiances to foreign states.



The ceremony was attended by friends, family, and colleagues of the new citizens, who came to show their support and celebrate their achievements. Many of the new citizens expressed their excitement about becoming a part of the American community and the opportunities that lie ahead for them.



While the naturalization ceremony was a joyful occasion, the journey to becoming a U.S. citizen is not easy. It requires passing a test on U.S. history and government, as well as demonstrating a basic knowledge of English. The process also involves a rigorous background check and an interview with a USCIS officer.



The women who were sworn in as new U.S. citizens are not just symbols of the American dream but also trailblazers for other immigrants who wish to pursue careers in science and technology. They have overcome many challenges to reach this point and serve as an inspiration for others who are working towards the same goal.



In conclusion, the naturalization ceremony of these women in science and technology was a celebration of their hard work, dedication, and achievements. It was also a testament to the diversity and talent that immigrant communities bring to the United States and the important contributions they make to the country's economy and society