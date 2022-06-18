He has been eating burgers every day for 50 years

According to doctors and nutritionists, junk food should not be eaten. These foods are harmful to health. However, their advice may not go with Donald Gorsk. He loves to eat burgers so much that Donald has eaten almost two burgers a day for five decades.

Even after eating so many burgers, he is healthy and strong. Donald Gorsk has been named in the Guinness Book of World Records for this feat. He is called 'Burger King' because of this habit.According to the Guinness Book of World Records, Donald's home is in the town of Fund du Lac in the midwestern U.S. state of Wisconsin.. McDonald's burgers are his favorite. In Donald's words, this organization's burgers are the best in the world. He began eating McDonald's hamburgers every day in the early 1970's. Since then, he has eaten an average of two burgers a day for the past 50 years. Frozen burger wrapper.

On August 21 last year, Donald was named in the Guinness Book of World Records. It says he has eaten a total of 32,340 burgers in five decades. No one else ate as many burgers as he did.

On May 18, he celebrated the 50th anniversary of this recognition and the beginning of eating burgers. That day he went to a McDonald's branch in his hometown and ate a burger. He started eating burgers every day from this branch in 1982.

Donald told local media that he did not get sick after eating an average of two burgers a day. He wants to eat burgers every day for the rest of his life.

