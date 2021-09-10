New York City, NY

20 years have passed but the wounds of Nine Eleven have not dried up

Abdullah Al Maruf

Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in the United States. Even after 20 years, people still could not forget the horrors of that day.

Even today they could not recover from the physical and mental wounds. However, many of the new generation do not know what happened that day. Now there is a report on Nine Eleven.


Nine Eleven is said to be the deadliest attack of the century. Twenty years ago, on September 11, the scene of the horrific attack on the Twin Towers in New York, USA, shocked people all over the world. The attack is said to have radically changed the geopolitical landscape of the world. However, many of the new generation question what happened that day.

On September 11, 2001, the al-Qaeda militant group hijacked four US aircraft in small groups. Two of the planes crashed into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York. The third plane hit Pentagon headquarters. The fourth plane crashed into a field in Pennsylvania. About three thousand people were killed in the attack. It is alleged that the bomber struck shortly after noon in front of a mosque in the northern city of Mosul.
But even after twenty years, people could not forget the horrors of that day. Even after so many years, many people are suffering from various physical and mental problems due to the attack. Now the horror of that day is revealed in their description. A recent report by the AFP news agency said that more people had died of attack-related illnesses than had been killed in the Nine Eleven attacks. About four thousand people have died so far. Cancer accounts for 50 percent of all deaths.
One said I was taking classes on the tenth floor of the World Trade Center. Still thinking about it made my body shiver. Suddenly there was a loud noise and all around trembled. Terrible fire spread in an instant. Called in the dust around. Couldn't think if I would come back alive. My asthma started after that day.
Another doctor said the impact of Nine Eleven still brings us new patients. It is not possible to say how many people are still physically and mentally ill.

In 2011, a fund was opened to help victims of terrorist attacks. There, 6,000 people appealed for help.

Maruf is a content writer, entrepreneur and Director of the Bangladesh Youth Intelligence.

New York, NY
