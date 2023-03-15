Jail Oversight Board Rejected The Appeal From Adams' Administration To Ban Delivery To Detainees

A municipal jails oversight board rejected the Adams administration's attempt to forbid the delivery of physical mail and some items to inmates on Rikers Island by declining to put the matter to a vote.

Jail Mail. Photo by Ismael Paramo on Unsplash

If the idea had been approved by a vote, Securus employees would have scanned mail for detainees at an off-site facility and sent it to them via tablets.

Also, the plan called for packages to be sent from approved suppliers like Amazon or Target rather than directly from loved ones.

19 Fatalities Were Recorded Due To Fentanyl Overdoses

The drug fentanyl is getting onto Rikers Island by being soaked onto paper, including letters, children's drawings, and Bibles, which are then consumed by detainees, according to Correction Commissioner Louis Molina, who made the request for a ban on physical mail and personal packages at a meeting on Tuesday.

According to Molina, fentanyl overdoses killed at least four and maybe as many as six inmates in local facilities last year. There were a total of 19 fatalities from drug overdoses.

Molina's statements were refuted by a number of members of the Board of Correction, the department's monitoring body, who claimed that there was no proof that the majority of drugs were being imported through the mail and packages.

Some Correction Officers Also Help Smuggle Drugs To Detainees

Correction officers have been detained numerous times for bringing drugs into the facilities, according to advocates for detainees' rights. A former corrections officer admitted in court last year that he slipped pills between his knees and smuggled them into the cells.

Meanwhile, a long-running investigation into a cocaine smuggling ring involving officers resulted in the indictment of a seventh officer early this year.

But, Molina said this week that for the first time, randomly selected cops will walk through body scanners as they enter one jail facility on Rikers Island. Officers are not subject to the same screening for contraband as other visitors.

