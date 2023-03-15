For NYC Residents Moving Upstate New York Is Not All Cheap And Green

Yet, city dwellers are not the only ones looking for more room and lower rents; the epidemic hastened a trend of new inhabitants coming to upstate New York.

Country Side Road. Photo by Jacob Bennett on Unsplash

In an effort to meet the demands of a shifting population and serve a rising market, an increasing number of downstate restaurant and hospitality firms have opened locations in small communities around the Hudson Valley and Catskills in recent years.

Although it may seem like a good time to start a business in the upstate, recent business owners have discovered that the experience is not without its difficulties.

The Roads Toward North

Rich founded Accord Market in 2021 with Ryan McRee and Emily Haas-Godsil as co-owners in eastern Ulster County. Rich stated that one of the objectives of their plan to open a 3,000-square-foot grocery shop in a tiny hamlet (population: 555 as of 2020) was to revitalize the central business district of Accord.

Others travel to the Hudson Valley in quest of the same quality-of-life elements their target clientele enjoy. Nat's Mountain House in Tannersville, New York, will be the 43-year-old Natalie Freihon's first expansion upstate. She founded Odd Bird Hospitality, a New York City restaurant group that includes Nat's on Bank, Nat's on Bleecker, and The Orchard Townhouse.

Younger Generation Taking Advantages

As important areas of the hospitality industry, like marketing, become more digital, younger generations are also taking advantage of the openings left by baby boomers departing the sector.

Noah Bernamoff, 40, has had a role in numerous popular New York City eateries and watering establishments, among them Blackseed Bagels, Pebble Bar, and Grand Army in Brooklyn. It applied to the cozy inn Swiss Hutte in Hillsdale.

In 2020, the property's longtime owners decided to sell, and Bernamoff and his partners seized the chance. They opened Little Cat Lodge, a country-modern hotel, pub, and restaurant, by the end of 2022 after extensive renovations.

