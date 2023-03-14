Farmingville, NY

Authorities Are Creating New Plans To Search For The 12-Year-Old Missing Boy From Farmingville

Abdul Ghani

When the police force unveiled a new program to solve missing people cases, Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison on Monday held up a photo of 12-year-old Mertcan Cakmak, who vanished overnight from his Farmingville home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rcUe8_0lI98Jhy00
Missing Cases.Photo byEhimetalor Akhere UnuabonaonUnsplash

Mertcan, a hip-hop enthusiast with braces, was last observed leaving his home on Waverly Avenue in Farmingville wearing ripped jeans and a dark sweatshirt, according to police. He might be trying to travel to the Bronx, according to investigators.

During a press conference to declare a renewed focus on the 65 missing people cases his department is actively handling, Harrison mentioned the new case. As promised, Harrison claimed his "community ambassadors" would distribute leaflets around Suffolk County, starting on Monday at a grocery store in Selden.

David Smith, 16, Is Missing For More Than A Month

David Smith, 16, has been missing for more than a month, and another ambassador, Gail Bailey, showed many customers a picture of him outside the market. Harrison mentioned a family member of his who had once gone missing for a while. He claimed he knows "the trauma that creates."

Although the relative of Harrison was located, many other residents of Suffolk County have been missing for weeks, even years. The redoubled attention on missing people, according to Laura Mullen, an employee of ECLI Vibes in Islandia, is a significant step.

Deputy Inspector Sean Beran

Trafficking is a factor, according to Deputy Inspector Sean Beran, who will conduct weekly evaluations of missing person cases. Meanwhile, Harrison pointed out that there are other explanations for why people vanish.

On the department's Facebook page, he made the "Missing People Mondays" announcement. Michelle Ghosh, who received treatment at St. John Mather Hospital in Suffolk in 2017 while on a vacation to New York from India, will be one of the highlighted individuals.

Ghosh has a history of depression and would be 43 years old today.

Support the Creator, Support Journalism

Your Support Can Help Us Bring More Investigative and Quality Content For You. Our Journalism Needs Your Support!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Missing Cases# NYC Mayor# Suffolk Police# NYPD# Missing Boy

Comments / 0

Published by

Member Of Freelancers Union (USA), Freelance Writer!, and Digital Creator. Ghani Mengal is an enthusiast Freelance blogger and digital marketer. His content has been published and featured on many popular blogs, websites, and publications. Including TeelFeed, LifeHack.org, Data-Driven Investor, TextSniper, Scientific Publication The Predict, The Startup, The Ascent, Heart Affairs, Illumination, And The List goes on.

N/A
6K followers

More from Abdul Ghani

New York City, NY

Students In NYC Would Have Access To a Program That Would Provide Them Free ID Privileges And Reduced Boat Fees

With the City Council's approval of the two initiatives on Thursday, high school students in New York City will soon be able to utilize the city's ferry system for less money and acquire a municipal ID that entitles them to free admission to museums and other cultural institutions.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Adams Administration Wants To Complete Construction Projects Quickly But Construction Experts Are Not Happy

The Adams administration is covertly promoting a proposal in Albany that would transform the city's Department of Design and Construction into a state agency, enabling it to expedite construction by omitting some procedures for significant capital projects, such as expert and public review.

Read full story
1 comments

Gun Violence In America Breaks Records Making 158,217 Victims Across The Nation

According to a new study, gun violence reached record highs nationwide in 2021, with 3,500 shooting casualties in New York alone. This caused generational harm to the economy, families, and communities.

Read full story
20 comments

Jail Oversight Board Rejected The Appeal From Adams' Administration To Ban Delivery To Detainees

A municipal jails oversight board rejected the Adams administration's attempt to forbid the delivery of physical mail and some items to inmates on Rikers Island by declining to put the matter to a vote.

Read full story
New York City, NY

For NYC Residents Moving Upstate New York Is Not All Cheap And Green

Yet, city dwellers are not the only ones looking for more room and lower rents; the epidemic hastened a trend of new inhabitants coming to upstate New York. In an effort to meet the demands of a shifting population and serve a rising market, an increasing number of downstate restaurant and hospitality firms have opened locations in small communities around the Hudson Valley and Catskills in recent years.

Read full story
22 comments
New York City, NY

The Dream of Affordable Housing Comes True, Manhattan's Office To Housing Building Conversion

On Monday, Mayor Eric Adams visited offices that were being transformed into residences while outlining the state budget's top goals for affordable housing. The mayor stated that since the city is experiencing a housing crisis, the approximately 136 million square feet of unoccupied office space that may be transformed into apartments need to be handled.

Read full story
12 comments
New York City, NY

A Group of Teenagers Beat a Boy On The Subway And Posted The Video Of Torture On Social Media

After being assaulted on Friday, a special needs 15-year-old kid is staying home from school to heal. The boy's mother, in particular, found it difficult to see the social media video of him being battered.

Read full story
34 comments
New York City, NY

Firefighters Say New York City Is Leading In High Rates of Fire Deaths In The US

According to the Firefighters Association of the State of New York, New York is leading the country in home fire deaths with 45 fatalities in the first three months of this year. This startling figure emphasizes the need for legislative action.

Read full story
3 comments
New York City, NY

239 NYPD Officers Resigned In 2 Months, It's The Highest Number of Police Resignations According To a Report

According to a recent study, more than 200 policemen have already left the New York City Police Department in the first two months of 2023, setting a record for resignations. Yet according to the New York Post study, the city's police officers, who serve as the first line of defense for public safety, are quitting at a record rate in 2023.

Read full story
52 comments
Monroe, NY

Man From NYC Is Charged For Stealing Expensive Narcotics From Monroe Pharmacy

On Thursday, the final of three New York men who, according to police, stole thousands of prescription drugs from a Monroe drugstore last July was transported back to this state to face charges.

Read full story
New York City, NY

NYPD Says Students Steal Calculators From NYC Schools Have Made Over $42,000

Police are searching for a group of teenage suspects who they believe broke into almost a dozen high schools in the Bronx and stole a cache of calculators worth more than $40,000.

Read full story
4 comments

Somos Conference NY: New York Lawmakers Say They Have Done The Hard Job of Saving Poor Governments

This weekend's Somos conference in New York is set to be an excellent time for political schmoozing and replete with opportunities to address issues plaguing the Latino community.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Up Set Clients of Silicon Valley Bank Gathered To Cashout Their Money: NYPD Responded To The Call From Bank

On Friday, a Silicon Valley Bank that was well-liked by the tech sector and had offices in New York folded. Since the 2008 banking crisis, this bank failure has been the largest. On Friday morning, consumers in the Flatiron District scurried in panic.

Read full story
56 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Coney Islanders Are Not Happy With Authorities After Constant Delayed Repairs of The Iconic Riegelmann Boardwalk

Locals are irritated by what they perceive to be insufficient updates on the city's work towards ultimately repairing the ailing structure as long-needed repairs to the Riegelmann Boardwalk are behind schedule.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Julia FoX's Brother Christopher Fox Was Arrested In a Ghost Gun Raid

According to police and law enforcement officials, Julia Fox's brother was detained during a ghost gun raid inside an apartment on Manhattan's Upper East Side. After the NYPD discovered many ghost gun parts and components inside the residence on East 84th Street on Wednesday, Christopher Fox is now facing a litany of weapons and gun crimes.

Read full story
New York City, NY

New York Authorities Want Recharge And Rest Hubs For NYC Delivery Workers

To provide delivery personnel with a location to relax and refuel, the city intends to implement a pilot program. It is intended to transform existing infrastructure into "Street Deliveristas Centers," as they are known. But there is already opposition to the plan. The Upper West Side of Manhattan's former newsstand at 72nd Street and Broadway is one of the places for the hubs that are being considered.

Read full story
New York City, NY

New York Legislature Wants To Cut The Red Tape For Restaurants

The Senate on Wednesday approved Jessica Scarcella-bill Spanton's to change the Alcoholic Beverage Control Statute to allow the use of pressurized mixing and dispensing systems.

Read full story
Yonkers, NY

41 People Were Injured And 1 Dead After A Deadly Fire In Yonkers Apartment Building

Authorities reported that an overnight fire in Yonkers consumed a large apartment complex and injured more than 40 individuals, the majority of whom were firefighters. The fire also sent a huge cloud of smoke into the air.

Read full story
1 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn Office Tower At Court Street Welcomes 4 New Business Leases

In New York City, at 16 Court Street, which is situated at the crossroads of Brooklyn Heights and Downtown Brooklyn, three businesses have signed new leases, and one business has extended its lease.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy