Authorities Are Creating New Plans To Search For The 12-Year-Old Missing Boy From Farmingville

When the police force unveiled a new program to solve missing people cases, Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison on Monday held up a photo of 12-year-old Mertcan Cakmak, who vanished overnight from his Farmingville home.

Missing Cases. Photo by Ehimetalor Akhere Unuabona on Unsplash

Mertcan, a hip-hop enthusiast with braces, was last observed leaving his home on Waverly Avenue in Farmingville wearing ripped jeans and a dark sweatshirt, according to police. He might be trying to travel to the Bronx, according to investigators.

During a press conference to declare a renewed focus on the 65 missing people cases his department is actively handling, Harrison mentioned the new case. As promised, Harrison claimed his "community ambassadors" would distribute leaflets around Suffolk County, starting on Monday at a grocery store in Selden.

David Smith, 16, Is Missing For More Than A Month

David Smith, 16, has been missing for more than a month, and another ambassador, Gail Bailey, showed many customers a picture of him outside the market. Harrison mentioned a family member of his who had once gone missing for a while. He claimed he knows "the trauma that creates."

Although the relative of Harrison was located, many other residents of Suffolk County have been missing for weeks, even years. The redoubled attention on missing people, according to Laura Mullen, an employee of ECLI Vibes in Islandia, is a significant step.

Deputy Inspector Sean Beran

Trafficking is a factor, according to Deputy Inspector Sean Beran, who will conduct weekly evaluations of missing person cases. Meanwhile, Harrison pointed out that there are other explanations for why people vanish.

On the department's Facebook page, he made the "Missing People Mondays" announcement. Michelle Ghosh, who received treatment at St. John Mather Hospital in Suffolk in 2017 while on a vacation to New York from India, will be one of the highlighted individuals.

Ghosh has a history of depression and would be 43 years old today.

