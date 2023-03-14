The Dream of Affordable Housing Comes True, Manhattan's Office To Housing Building Conversion

On Monday, Mayor Eric Adams visited offices that were being transformed into residences while outlining the state budget's top goals for affordable housing.

Manhattan Housing. Photo by Sherzod Max on Unsplash

The mayor stated that since the city is experiencing a housing crisis, the approximately 136 million square feet of unoccupied office space that may be transformed into apartments need to be handled.

Adams and NYC Councilman Justin Brannan visited Lower Manhattan's 160 Water Street to highlight the need for funding and legislative improvements.

The Concept Is Not Simple

In the center of the Financial District, this former office building will be transformed into 588 studio and one-bedroom apartments starting at $3,000 per month by the summer of 2019. The concept is not simple, and it is made more difficult by financial and regulatory constraints.

According to the location of the building and when it was constructed, the map showing where this type of conversion is permitted is now "very patchwork," according to NYC Deputy Mayor Maria Torres-Springer.

Adams outlined a number of significant initiatives being considered in Albany, including:

-Regulatory adjustments and financial incentives to encourage more office-to-residential conversions.

-A replacement and expansion of the 421-a affordable housing incentive program.

-An updated J-51 program to prevent the deterioration of current affordable housing.

-Removal of midtown Manhattan's 12-floor area ratio restriction on residential projects.

-Financing for inhabitants of the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA).

-A means to make dangerous and illegitimate underground and cellar apartments legal.

-Modernizing the financing methods used by the New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development to support climate resiliency, the establishment of senior or child care facilities in affordable housing, community land trusts, affordable homeownership, and the transformation of unsafe, illegal basement apartments into safe, authorized residences.

In order to achieve his "moonshot" objective of 500,000 new homes in the following ten years and make the city more affordable, equitable, and affluent, the mayor claimed that these and other improvements are crucial.