A Group of Teenagers Beat a Boy On The Subway And Posted The Video Of Torture On Social Media

After being assaulted on Friday, a special needs 15-year-old kid is staying home from school to heal. The boy's mother, in particular, found it difficult to see the social media video of him being battered.

Suspect. Photo by Crime Stoppers

The teenager is seen being pulled by his sweater on a southbound 'A' train by a little girl while shouting and a group of teenagers follows while cursing and using racist slurs around West 181st Street and Fort Washington Avenue.

The Video of The Torture Is Hard To Watch

Finally, the teenager was surrounded and repeatedly struck in the face. The boy, who has high-functioning autism, was attacked at about 5:30 on a Friday night during rush hour, according to his mother.

Commuters were indignant. In a statement, Richard Davey, president of New York City Transport, described the footage as "heartbreaking and distressing,"

The victim's mother says she was aware her son had gone out for the evening but was astonished to get a call from the police claiming he ended up in the hospital a significant distance from their Queens home. They are now hoping to learn from this traumatic event.

NYPD Is Searching For The Three Suspects

The teen's parents are worried about him because he has a history of mental illness. She claims that neither her son nor the teenagers who attacked him were aware of the motive behind the attack.

Two females and one male are currently being sought by police. Due to the anti-Black remarks that were used, NYPD Hate Crimes is currently looking into the attack.