Firefighters Say New York City Is Leading In High Rates of Fire Deaths In The US

According to the Firefighters Association of the State of New York, New York is leading the country in home fire deaths with 45 fatalities in the first three months of this year. This startling figure emphasizes the need for legislative action.

The association's secretary and volunteer firefighter John D'Alessandro said the deaths have highlighted the urgency of legislation that the group has been advocating for years, including a proposal to give funding to local building departments to conduct routine inspections and make sure multi-family residential and commercial buildings are complying with fire safety codes.

Another would exclude smoke and carbon monoxide detectors from sales tax throughout the month of October, which is designated as fire prevention month, in an effort to encourage locals to buy and maintain the potentially life-saving equipment.

High Rate Fatalities From Residential Fire

Throughout the three years from 2017 to 2019, New York also led the country in the number of fatalities from residential fires. According to the state firefighters organization, which advocates for thousands of volunteer firefighters and represents them before politicians, 835 New Yorkers have died as a result of fire since 2017.

Even Small Fires Are Getting Worse

According to D'Alessandro, fewer fires are being put out on a regular basis, but because of contemporary construction techniques using petroleum-based materials, each fire starts more quickly and burns hotter.

Even small fires can spread rapidly, leaving firemen less time to enter a structure and put out the fire, increasing the risk to both occupants and first responders.