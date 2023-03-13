239 NYPD Officers Resigned In 2 Months, It's The Highest Number of Police Resignations According To a Report

According to a recent study, more than 200 policemen have already left the New York City Police Department in the first two months of 2023, setting a record for resignations.

Yet according to the New York Post study, the city's police officers, who serve as the first line of defense for public safety, are quitting at a record rate in 2023.

According to the data, 239 policemen departed the force in January and February, up from 176 in 2022 and 110 in 2021. This represents a 117 percent increase and the most resignations since 2007 when 250 officers resigned from the force as a result of a bitter contract dispute.

Starting Salary of $42,500 And City Politics

According to the research, the NYPD lost more than 3,700 policemen to retirement last year than it had before the 9/11 attacks. Since 2020, more police have quit their departments nationwide.

Police supporters emphasize the city's politics and the $42,500 starting salary. That makes it simple for suburban agencies like Suffolk and Nassau counties to steal officers from the NYPD. Nearly all of the city's precincts are understaffed, and response times in 2023 are taking longer than they did in 2018.

The mayor, who was also a police officer, acknowledged that record-breaking resignation rates must be corrected—and soon—because he is aware of the realities of a police department with low retention and low recruiting.

