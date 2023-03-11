Up Set Clients of Silicon Valley Bank Gathered To Cashout Their Money: NYPD Responded To The Call From Bank

On Friday, a Silicon Valley Bank that was well-liked by the tech sector and had offices in New York folded.

Crown And Police. Photo by Jonathan Harrison on Unsplash

Since the 2008 banking crisis, this bank failure has been the largest. On Friday morning, consumers in the Flatiron District scurried in panic.

Employees at a bank branch on Park Avenue South called 911 after angry customers turned up to withdraw cash, and the Cops arrived shortly after. In California, it was the same.

The Biggest Bank Failure Since 2008

The biggest bank failure since the financial crisis of 2008 is this one. The bank, a trusted lender in the computer sector, was shut down and its assets were seized by regulators on Friday morning.

Due to high-interest rates, many people had less money on hand and had to make larger withdrawals in order to cover their expenses.

In just 48 hours, panic rippled throughout Wall Street. As clients started taking their money out, the bank shares fell. Experts disagree, claiming that this is not a general economic issue.

Situations of Silicon Valley Bank

The Santa Clara-based lender, which had over $209 billion in assets at the end of the previous year, was listed as the 16th largest in the United States. The details of the tech-focused bank's sudden demise were unclear, but it appeared that the Fed's aggressive interest rate increases during the previous year, which had severely tightened financial conditions in the start-up sector where it was a prominent player, were to blame.

The bank lost $1.8 billion on Treasury bonds whose prices were sabotaged by the Fed rate hikes as it sought to acquire capital to counteract fleeing deposits.

The fall of Silicon Valley Bank is the biggest since the collapse of Washington Mutual in 2008, a pivotal event that set off a financial crisis that hampered the economy for years. The 2008 financial crisis led to stricter regulations in the US and abroad.

