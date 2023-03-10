New York Authorities Want Recharge And Rest Hubs For NYC Delivery Workers

To provide delivery personnel with a location to relax and refuel, the city intends to implement a pilot program.

Delivery Worker. Photo by Ivan Lapyrin on Unsplash

It is intended to transform existing infrastructure into "Street Deliveristas Centers," as they are known. But there is already opposition to the plan. The Upper West Side of Manhattan's former newsstand at 72nd Street and Broadway is one of the places for the hubs that are being considered.

It would provide some of the estimated 65,000 app-based delivery workers in the city with a place to sit down, unwind, and charge their phones, e-bikes, and e-scooters using a $1 million federal grant as a starting point.

The Proposal of Mayor Eric Adams And Chuck Schumer

The proposal, which was unveiled in October by Mayor Eric Adams and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, is well-liked by supporters like Ligia Guallpa, the Workers Justice Project executive director. While the initiative is still in its early stages, Upper West Side Community Board 7 is resisting.

The location at 72nd Street and Broadway was rejected by the majority of the board. One of the city organizations that contributed to the development of the deliveries hub on 72nd Street made a statement in which they stated, "We're delighted to be part of a creative, first-of-its-kind effort to encourage app-based delivery workers and use our public spaces in a new way."

The Deliverista Worker Hub

The vote (for the proposal) of the community board is only advisory. It has no veto authority.

Also, the city intends to construct a deliverista worker hub in City Hall Park and rehabilitate a deliverista worker center in Williamsburg. There is no estimated date for when these "Street Deliveristas Hubs" will be operational.