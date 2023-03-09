New York Legislature Wants To Cut The Red Tape For Restaurants

The Senate on Wednesday approved Jessica Scarcella-bill Spanton's to change the Alcoholic Beverage Control Statute to allow the use of pressurized mixing and dispensing systems.

The law would enable on-premise alcohol sellers to sell pre-mixed alcoholic beverages connected to a pressurized dispensing system, thereby reducing some of the red tape that establishments with liquor licenses experience.

Beverages Distributed Under New York's Alchohol Beverage Control Law

Most on-premise shops are limited to selling alcoholic beverages from the containers in which the drinks are delivered from the manufacturer or distributor under New York's Alcohol Beverage Control Law.

For instance, in order to make a cocktail, the alcohol must be used directly from the bottles it arrived in at the institution. The use of a dispensing system that stirs the beverages continuously is one exemption to the present rule, allowing restaurants to offer frozen cocktails like margaritas.

Scarcella-Spanton stressed that her legislation will aid local taverns and eateries in recouping their lost revenue as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

New York State Senator Jessica Scarcella-Spanton Remarked

More than ever, we need to reduce the red tape (from restaurants and bars)these companies encounter and do everything we can to support them as our businesses continue to recover from the first COVID-19 restrictions. I am committed to finding new methods to promote small companies statewide and I am delighted to sponsor this legislation.

