41 People Were Injured And 1 Dead After A Deadly Fire In Yonkers Apartment Building

Authorities reported that an overnight fire in Yonkers consumed a large apartment complex and injured more than 40 individuals, the majority of whom were firefighters. The fire also sent a huge cloud of smoke into the air.

Fire. Photo by Pexels

Around one in the morning on Wednesday, flames started to spread from a six-story apartment building on Bronx River Road in Westchester County city.

Within an hour, the fire had grown to four alarm levels and had engulfed the roof. According to Property Shark, all 95 of the building's units were either destroyed or damaged by the blaze.

35 Firefighters And Over 6 Civilians Were Injured

The Yonkers fire chief reported that a total of 35 firemen as well as six civilians were injured in the fire. A first responder who was hurt was brought to the hospital after being struck in the face by flying debris during the roof collapse.

It is anticipated that all 41 injured people—including the civilians—will recover. The deceased man's identity is unknown. The number of completely demolished apartments was likewise unknown.

The structure is not fire-resistant, according to investigators. They think the fire began on the first floor before quickly spreading to the entire building from the ground up. The sixth story, where most of the rescues are alleged to have taken place, was spewing heavy flames.

Challenging Battle Flames

Due to the challenging fire conditions and the wind, which made it challenging to battle flames on the raised side of the structure, firefighters first had to adopt a defensive strategy, according to officials. Also, they had to traverse a parking deck that was insufficient for holding engines.

Firefighters persistently fought the tenacious flames through the night and until daybreak, running into hotspots each time they made progress. According to officials, between 200 and 300 people have been evacuated, and it took more than six hours to put out the fire.

Support the Creator, Support Journalism

Your Support Can Help Us Bring More Investigative and Quality Content For You. Our Journalism Needs Your Support!