Deaths of Two Men By Fentanyl Drugs Have Made Manhattan Citizens Paranoid

Nine months have passed since Linda Clary learned the horrifying news that her 33-year-old son had been discovered dead while on a business trip to New York City.

Clary claims she was relieved to learn Thursday that her son John Umberger's death had been determined to be a homicide after suffering through several excruciating months. In a significant step on Friday, the city's medical examiner revealed that homicide had been determined in the deaths of Umberger and Julio Ramirez, 25, who had been discovered dead in April.

Acute intoxication brought on by the interactions of numerous drugs, including fentanyl, cocaine, and lidocaine, was to blame, according to the medical examiner.

While combining chemicals, such as cocaine and lidocaine, to roofie someone has been practiced for decades, Angelique Corthals, an associate professor at John Jay College who specializes in pathology, explained just how potent, damaging, and even fatal that cocktail can be.

Police Says The LGBTQ Bars Are Not Safe

The Ritz is a nightclub and club on Restaurant Row that offers services to the LGBTQ community. According to investigators, Ramirez, a social worker, had been drugged before leaving the establishment.

Police claim that Umberger was last seen alive leaving the Q, an LGBTQ bar and nightclub also located in Hell's Kitchen, six weeks after the body of Ramirez was discovered. Both men's bank accounts had been plundered, it was later discovered.

The arrest of a Bronx man in December in connection with the deaths of two men who had allegedly been poisoned with fentanyl, according to police, has not yet been linked to the deaths of Umberger and Ramirez.

According to the police, those two males died from drug overdoses in separate situations on the Lower East Side last year.

