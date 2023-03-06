Indian Guy Arrested After Urinating on Passenger During New York-India Flight

Abdul Ghani

According to reports, a college student was detained on Saturday for reportedly peeing on another passenger while intoxicated on an American Airlines trip from New York to India.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SAt0c_0l8wGFhw00
American Airline.Photo byJan RosolinoonUnsplash

The urinating passenger is an Indian citizen who is 21 and a college student in the United States, according to Indian News Service ANI. An airline spokeswoman informed news reporters that just before 10 p.m. local time, AA flight 292 arrived at Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL) and was met by local police authorities.

Law enforcement was notified by flight staff that the passenger was "heavily inebriated" and was disobeying crew directives, according to ANI.

The Student Was Drunk

Following the arrival of American Airlines flight AA292 from New York JFK Airport (JFK) to Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL) on Saturday, Delhi police detained the suspect, an Indian guy who was studying in the US.

The passenger reportedly became intoxicated during the course of the flight and disobeyed crew orders before passing out in a drunken state; at this point, he urinated while sleeping and it got on the person sitting next to him.

The Student Also Threat The Passenger To Not To Report

The incident's victim, a passenger seated next to the intoxicated student, made the decision not to file a police report because "the accused tendered an apology and claimed threats to his reputation and career."

The pilot, however, reported the incident to authorities after the crew learned about it, who subsequently forwarded it to Delhi police. While the accused may use the fact that he was dozing off as a defense, it is undeniably rebellious behavior on his part in the past that caused him to become intoxicated.

The accused has already been freed from detention, according to authorities, but he still faces charges, so more action is probably certainly coming.

