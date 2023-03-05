St Patrick's Parade Started In Queens And LGBTQ Groups Were Banned To Participate

Parades on Staten Island and Queens mark the official start of Saint Patrick's Day celebrations.

The Saint Patrick's Day Parade on Staten Island got underway at 12:30 on Sunday. The parade participants made their way along Hart Boulevard and Forest Avenue until they reached Jewett Avenue.

The fact that groups were not permitted to demonstrate their support for LGBTQ+ rights during this parade has drawn criticism. A rainbow run will be held close to the parade route, according to representatives of the Pride Center of Staten Island.

Eric Adams Attendance

Eric Adams, the mayor, intends to attend. On Sunday, the Saint Patrick's Day For All procession was held in Queens as well. It started at noon on 43rd Street and traveled into Sunnyside's Skillman Avenue.

According to the event's organizers, all groups were intended to be represented. It was first staged by Irish people who were denied permission to march in the Fifth Avenue, Saint Patrick's Day Parade in 1999 while carrying a pro-LGBTQ+ banner. Also, pride flags and pins will be given out by the Pride Center.

Members of the City Council Including Eric Adams Boycotted The Parade

Many members of the City Council, including Mayor Eric Adams, and other elected officials abstained from the procession. At the Pride Center news conference on Sunday morning, City Comptroller Brad Lander gave a statement.

Thousands of people this year marched and lined the parade route; some claimed they agreed with the organizers' decision to exclude LGBTQ groups, while others, like Randy Santucci, said they were simply there for fun.

