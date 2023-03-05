Man Sentenced To 18 Months In Prison After Pleading Guilty In Hate Fueled Violence

After pleading guilty to a federal hate crime conspiracy charge in connection with a string of antisemitic assaults in New York City, a man was given an 18-month jail sentence on Friday.

Hate Fueled. Photo by Daniel Mingook Kim on Unsplash

Saadah Masoud, 29, of Staten Island, was detained in June after police allege that he assaulted a counterprotester wearing an Israeli flag during a pro-Palestinian event in April by punching and dragging him.

He allegedly also acknowledged attacking a man wearing a yarmulke, a Jewish skullcap, and a person wearing a Star of David necklace in May 2021 and June 2021, respectively, according to prosecutors.

The Prosecutors Were Following Masoud Since November 2022

Judge Denise Cote handed down a punishment after Masoud entered a guilty plea in November. The prosecution, according to U.S. Attorney Damian Williams, shows that "hate-fueled violence will not be allowed."

Ron Kuby, the defense attorney for Masoud, claimed the court's sentence, which was at the lowest level allowed under the guidelines, showed the judge disregarded the government's claim that a "traumatized young Palestinian" was to responsible for antisemitic crimes committed by "white supremacists."

In April 2022 Mr. Masoud Chased Mr. Greenman

Before Mr. Masoud was given a punishment on Friday, Mr. Heshy Tischler spoke to the court, referring to Mr. Masoud as a "madman" who had come to Mr. Tischler's house "to threaten him."

The third attack happened in April 2022 when Mr. Masoud took part in a pro-Palestine march in Manhattan and noticed a man called Matt Greenman marching next to the main demonstration with the flag slung over his back.

Prosecutors claim that Mr. Masoud chased Mr. Greenman before knocking him to the ground. The older woman who was accompanying Mr. Greenman on his walk also fell and wounded her leg, they added.