US Army Corps of Engineers Estimate $52.6 Billion Is Required To Save New York From Sea Disasters

$52.6 bln. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers estimates that amount to be necessary to shield the New York City region from coastal storms.

New York City. Photo by Andre Benz on Unsplash

In addition to many other adjustments, its provisionally chosen solution, known as 3B, calls for about $18 billion for breakwaters and seawalls and more than $14 billion for levees and floodwalls. This proposal would need congressional approval in order to be funded.

According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, 35% of the money will come from nonfederal sponsors including the states of New York and New Jersey, while 65% will come from federal sources. Experts say it is doubtful that this will have a direct impact on local taxes.

The Impact on Property Taxes

'The impact of these factors on property taxes is unknown. The places where we live have changed because of the wall or the flood,' According to Robert Freudenberg, vice president of energy and environment at the Regional Plan Association, there doesn't appear to be a way to avoid incurring some additional expenses, he told the news.

"You can't hold the ocean at bay and have the coastline look exactly the same," Aggarwala stated in reference to changing the appearance of the area. He clarified, though, that the city also wants citizens to have access to waterfront recreation, the ferry system, and stunning views in addition to preparing for climate change.

The "greatest value for the money" is provided by Plan 3B, according to Bryce Wisemiller, a project manager for the New York District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. According to him, this is the most economical strategy for safeguarding the area against storms, which are only likely to occur once every hundred years.