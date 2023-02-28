Another Dead Whale Found Floating 5 Miles From New Jersey Shore

Federal authorities verified that a dead humpback whale was spotted floating roughly 4 to 5 miles off the coast of New York and New Jersey on Monday.

Humpback Whale. Photo by Dmitry Osipenko on Unsplash

The Atlantic Marine Conservation Society, which response to marine mammal strandings and rescues in New York, had received a report from the US Coast Guard earlier in the day about "an unidentified whale carcass" just south of the Ambrose Channel, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Monday afternoon.

It's The 13th Documented Dead Big Whale

The U.S. Coast Guard on Monday informed the Atlantic Marine Conservation Society in New York about an unidentified whale carcass floating about 4-5 miles south of the Ambrose Channel. Its identity as a humpback whale was established.

The Greater Atlantic Regional Fisheries Office of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration verified to New Jersey 101.5 on Monday that this was "the 13th documented dead and/or stranded big whale along the NY/NJ shoreline since December 1, 2022."

The most recent image was captured by Daniel Giunta, a charter boat captain stationed in Montauk, New York. After reporting the cadaver in the vicinity of the Ambrose Channel, he posted it to Instagram.

The principal shipping route into and out of the Port of New York and New Jersey is the Ambrose Channel. It's several miles off the coastlines of Sandy Hook and Breezy Point in Queens and is a portion of Lower New York Bay.

Rally In The Point Pleasant Beach

Many people attended a rally over the weekend in Point Pleasant Beach, including Republican U.S. Rep. Chris Smith, who mostly advocated for a halt to the construction of wind energy projects.

In a joint letter, at least 30 mayors of municipalities along the Jersey Shore—from Monmouth to Cape May Counties—also called for a comprehensive inquiry by federal and state authorities.

The letter explicitly mentioned acoustic surveys related to offshore wind development and stated, "Although we are not opposed to renewable energy, we are concerned about the impacts these projects may already be having on our environment."

Support the Creator, Support Journalism

Your Support Can Help Us Bring More Investigative and Quality Content For You. Our Journalism Needs Your Support!